Rio City Hall backs down and maintains mandatory use of masks in gyms | Rio de Janeiro

In a statement, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported that, taking into account the resolution of the State Health Department (SES), which maintains the mandatory use in closed environments, the municipal decree “will only enter into force after a new measure of the State Government to allow flexibility in these locations.”
The city hall’s text also provided that the spaces must be able to guarantee that all occupants are fully vaccinated. Attendees from 15 to 59 years old must present proof with the 2nd dose or single dose and people over 60 years old must prove the application of the booster dose. The decision also eased the decree published last Friday (12) which maintains the mandatory use of masks indoors. Currently, masks are optional in open and uncrowded environments.
Despite the sustainable drop in covid-19’s epidemiological and care indicators, state surveillance technicians and the group of specialists from the State of Rio understand that collective immunity has not yet reached the levels necessary for removing masks in closed spaces. “In these environments, the risk of contamination by the disease is still very high, since the coronavirus is transmitted through the air”, says the State Department of Health. The decision of the State of Rio is in line with experts heard by the DAY, who consider the release of the use of masks in gyms hasty.
“We are doing well, but a precipitation can put everything to lose and losing means people dying”, said the former director of Fiocruz’s National School of Public Health, Hermano Castro.
“We need to remember that gyms do not have the frank renewal of natural air. They are closed spaces with air conditioning, where people, due to physical activity, have an increased respiratory rate”, highlighted the researcher in Health and member of the Committee to Combat Coronavirus from UFRJ, Chrystina Barrros.
In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the 4:30 pm update of the Rio Covid-19 Panel shows that the city has already applied 11,898,418 doses against the disease, of which 5,789,874 are first doses, 4,968,488 second doses, 144,013 single doses and 996,043 doses of reinforcement. Altogether, 75.8% of the total population of Rio de Janeiro has already completed the vaccination schedule with both doses.
“I think that care is still lacking in this crazy moment that we are living. Everything is an uncontrolled mess, the mayor wants one thing, the governor wants another, the president another, each one paddles to one side. , I will continue to take care of myself. Depending on what I come to do in my activities, the mask does not bother me, so I will continue using it,” said the doorman.
For 32-year-old psychologist Alexander Motta de Lima, the release is still premature. He believes that the impasses between the municipal and state spheres in decisions related to the new coronavirus can cause confusion in the population.
“It seems that there is a dispute between governments, each government tries something, makes a different decree, and I think this confuses the population. I think this is not the time to do the release, it has to be more gradual. In spite of us to have an improvement in death statistics, the cases are still high, so I still don’t think it’s time. For me, being intubated, knowing someone’s death, bothers more than wearing a mask,” said the psychologist.
Student Luana Gabreira, 27, stated that she will keep wearing a mask when at the gym. The young woman stated that she intends to continue with the care against the disease to protect herself and her family.
“In the current state of our country, I don’t think it should be released so soon, under any circumstances. No matter how much they release, we are aware that it hasn’t passed, it’s not over. Those who are aware will probably continue with theirs. care. I have an elderly mother, a brother with Down syndrome, I have my grandmother, too. It’s not just for me, it’s for mine. As much as I have the second dose, go take the third dose, I I won’t risk it and I won’t risk my family.”
Publicist Bernardo Maia, 26, defended that each person is free to make their own choices. However, he reported that he will continue using the mask at the gym, as he still does not feel safe to stay indoors without protective equipment.
“We have to be very sure of being able to leave the house. So, I think that dropping the use of masks at this time is still not cool. I think we should continue. Each one does what feels good, each one head a sentence. But if it had dropped, I would continue wearing a mask, because I feel more secure,” said the publicist.