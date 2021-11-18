Rio City Hall backs down and maintains mandatory use of masks in gyms | Rio de Janeiro



Luana wants to protect her family from the disease and Bernardo doesn’t feel safe without a mask – Cléber Mendes

Published 11/17/2021 4:58 PM | Updated 11/17/2021 7:39 PM

Rio – The City Hall of Rio backed off on the release of the use of masks in gyms, swimming pools, physical training centers and skating rinks, published in a decree in the Official Gazette this Wednesday morning (17). The measure came after the State Department of Health (SES) informs that it will not ease the use of masks indoors. According to a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in cases of disagreement between the municipal and state spheres, the more restrictive rule prevails. In a statement, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported that, taking into account the resolution of the State Health Department (SES), which maintains the mandatory use in closed environments, the municipal decree “will only enter into force after a new measure of the State Government to allow flexibility in these locations.” The city hall’s text also provided that the spaces must be able to guarantee that all occupants are fully vaccinated. Attendees from 15 to 59 years old must present proof with the 2nd dose or single dose and people over 60 years old must prove the application of the booster dose. The decision also eased the decree published last Friday (12) which maintains the mandatory use of masks indoors. Currently, masks are optional in open and uncrowded environments. Despite the sustainable drop in covid-19’s epidemiological and care indicators, state surveillance technicians and the group of specialists from the State of Rio understand that collective immunity has not yet reached the levels necessary for removing masks in closed spaces. “In these environments, the risk of contamination by the disease is still very high, since the coronavirus is transmitted through the air”, says the State Department of Health. The decision of the State of Rio is in line with experts heard by the DAY, who consider the release of the use of masks in gyms hasty.

“We are doing well, but a precipitation can put everything to lose and losing means people dying”, said the former director of Fiocruz’s National School of Public Health, Hermano Castro.

“We need to remember that gyms do not have the frank renewal of natural air. They are closed spaces with air conditioning, where people, due to physical activity, have an increased respiratory rate”, highlighted the researcher in Health and member of the Committee to Combat Coronavirus from UFRJ, Chrystina Barrros.

According to the update at 8:36 am this Wednesday (17) of the Vacinometer, 24,205,734 doses of vaccine against covid-19 have already been applied in the state, with 12,858,653 first doses, 9,568,166 second doses, 362,101 doses in addition to 1,416,814 booster doses. So far, 67% of the population aged 12 and over in the state has received both doses or a single dose. In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the 4:30 pm update of the Rio Covid-19 Panel shows that the city has already applied 11,898,418 doses against the disease, of which 5,789,874 are first doses, 4,968,488 second doses, 144,013 single doses and 996,043 doses of reinforcement. Altogether, 75.8% of the total population of Rio de Janeiro has already completed the vaccination schedule with both doses.