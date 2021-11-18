Roça vote has Aline, Solange and Valentina; who stays? · TV news

Aline Mineiro, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla are the three threatened in the ninth farm of A Fazenda 2021. The influencer Rico Melquiades, who won the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (17), escaped from the spotlight. Who is on the reality of Record? Participate in the poll in this text.

The dynamic for leadership forced competitors to hunt corn in the “farm” in the shortest time possible. The dispute was divided into rounds. When the beeper rang, the trio that was in the activity needed to protect a target from shots fired by paintball guns. Anyone who failed to fulfill this objective had the harvest discarded.

The first phase of the Farmer’s Test had five rounds. At the end of the stage, Solange was eliminated for gathering less corn compared to Rico and Valentina — Aline did not participate in the competition, as she had been vetoed the night before.

In the final phase, the ex-On Vacation with the Ex did better than the ex-stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho. He was thrilled with the chance to pick up the farmer’s hat again.

Who is on the ninth farm?

Aline, Rico, Solange and Valentina are on the 9th farm

How the field was formed

Gui Araujo, then a farmer, nominated Aline Mineiro on Tuesday (16). The influencer used as justification the fact that the ex-panicat is the player with the least position in the rural competition.

With six votes, Rico won the spot on the second stool of the week and pulled Dayane into the risk zone. “The canine snake. Sit here, snake,” shot the Alagoas, referring to the model. She managed to escape the vote because of the power of Dynho Alves.

The dancer was able to exchange one of the three roceiros, except the one indicated by the farmer, for another pawn of the headquarters. “I’m taking Dayane out. We’ve been getting along well in the last few days. She changed a lot of food”, justified the singer.

For ex-Big Brother Italy’s place, the pawn indicated Valentina. The last bench in the ninth hot seat of the season was occupied by Solange, who was left in the dynamics of the remaining one.

