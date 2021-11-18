Rodrigo Varanda returns to Corinthians to compete in Copinha in 2022

Forward Rodrigo Varanda is back at Corinthians. The player, who was on loan at São Bernardo, returned to the Parque São Jorge club to compete in Copinha, in January. The athlete’s relationship with Timão runs until December 31, 2024.

As determined by the my helm, Corinthians understands that the player’s return is positive in helping the Under-20 team after his experience in professional football. The deadline for loaned players to return to play in Copinha is until December 3rd.

This Thursday morning, the steering wheel of the Under-20 team, Ryan Gustavo, published a photo with Rodrigo Varanda across the platform Instagram Stories. In the publication, the midfielder wrote: “The man is back” – see below.

Varanda’s return to Corinthians takes place four days after the player was crowned Copa Paulista champion by São Bernardo. Initially, the striker would be on loan to the ABC Paulista club until the end of Paulistão 2022.

It is worth remembering that, after winning the Copa Paulista, Rodrigo Varanda sent a message to Corinthians fans. On the occasion, the player stated that he had gone to São Bernardo to mature and, after thanking Corinthians, said it was a “see you soon”.

In time: Rodrigo Varanda was loaned by Corinthians to São Bernardo in September this year. The striker, however, only made his debut for the ABC Paulista team on October 6, in a draw against Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

Check out Ryan Gustavo’s publication

Reproduction/Instagram Stories

See more at: Corinthians Under-20 and Rodrigo Varanda.