Rogério Ceni says he was vetoed in a meeting with São Paulo fans: “I spoke to them for 25 years” | São Paulo

According to the coach, his presence was vetoed by fans, who demanded to speak only with players. In addition to athletes, coordinator Muricy Ramalho followed the conversation at the Barra Funda CT.

Ceni said that he made himself available to talk to the fans, who were dissatisfied with the team’s recent results, but that this was not accepted.

– When they told me they wanted to talk to the athletes, I was the first to be available and I said I would talk to the fans so as not to expose the athletes. They are fans that I defended for 25 years working here, always doing their best for the club – said the former goalkeeper.

– Unfortunately, they didn’t want to talk to me, they just wanted to talk to the players, and the management thought it was better to talk to the players. I made myself available not to expose the players. As there was no acceptance, I had to leave the players to not have worse consequences in the future – completed.

More news about São Paulo:

+ Analysis: team re-imposes itself in derby with Ceni

+ Technician avoids excitement: “It has to evolve a lot”

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in Palmeiras x São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Riboli Rogério Ceni in Palmeiras x São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The situation displeased Ceni, who was captain of the team most of the time he defended São Paulo.

– I’m sorry the fans don’t want to talk to me, because I talked to them for 25 years. Looks like it was a friendly conversation. Maybe next time we can talk.

The victory over Palmeiras gave São Paulo breathing space in the fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship. The team reached 41 points, but remained in 14th place – Bahia is 17th place, with 36 points, and a game in hand.

+ Click here and learn all about São Paulo

Highlights: Palmeiras 0 x 2 São Paulo, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship