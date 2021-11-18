Rover Perseverance collects greenstone sample on Mars; see – 11/17/2021

The Perseverance rover has been on Mars since 2020, and it has collected various materials from the red planet to bring it back to Earth. In the last one, reported this Tuesday (16), the vehicle obtained a greenish-colored stone from Mars, after perforating the planet’s surface, and placed it in a titanium tube to preserve it.

“Another piece of Mars to carry with me. My last sample is a stone with a greenish mineral olivine, and there are a lot of ideas from my science team on how it got there,” says NASA’s Twitter post, published this Tuesday (16) — the collection took place last Monday (15).

Although the post cites the greenish tone of the stone collected, it is not possible to have this idea just by looking at the image. For this, the rover has sensors that help to have more details of the rock, such as the fact that it is an olivine mineral.

According to Space.com, the mineral olivine is abundant in the Earth’s mantle and is composed of magnesium and iron silicate. Although the tweet mentioned that there are some ideas about how the material ended up there, NASA has yet to provide details of these hypotheses.

This “green rock” is the third ever collected by Perseverance, which arrived on the red planet in February this year. The other two samples were taken in early September from a rock that became known as “Rochette”.

A previous analysis of the first two rocks collected suggests that they come from ancient lava spills. Also, the stones show evidence of interaction with water.

Image of Perseverance rover drilling to get rock from Mars Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The rover’s objective is to find signs of life on Mars and obtain materials to bring it back to Earth, in a mission scheduled for 2031 in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency).

Currently, the Perserverance rover has been exploring the Jezero dunes, a region of Mars that intrigues scientists for the diversity of multilayered rocks.

According to expert Eric Gibbons of McGill University in Canada, these layers “keep information on current environmental conditions from when the rock was formed, and changes in layer thickness or expressions indicate a change in the environment”.

For Gibbons, by better studying these layers, it will be possible to determine whether these rocks in the region where the Persevarance rover is located are the oldest on Mars.

How is rock collecting on Mars

Perseverance drills into the Martian rock with a drill that sits at the end of its 2.1 m long robotic arm. From then onwards, the stage of collecting soil samples took place.

During the procedure, the rover takes photos of the material in the tube, which the researchers analyze.

Rover (robot on wheels) Perseverance, from NASA’s Mars 2020 mission Image: Disclosure

*With information from the Space.com website