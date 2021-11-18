Sampaio Corrêa x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Sampaio Corrêa and Cruzeiro will play this Thursday, at 9 pm, at Castelão, in São Luís, duel for the 37th round of the 2021 Series B Brazilian Championship. The match will have a friendly atmosphere, as both teams have already surpassed the magic number of 45 points and wait only for mathematics to decree the permanence. Both have 46 points, with the tme tricolor is tenth and the celestial team is one position below by tiebreaker criteria.

Castelão Stadium Hosts Match

Sampaio came from two straight games with victory, curiously, both at home. In the last round, Tricolor came out and lost to Náutico. In the farewell of Castelão in the 2021 season, the goal is to beat the hammer of mathematics in terms of permanence and give the Bolivian fans a goodbye hug.

Like the team from Maranhão, Cruzeiro had a streak of two victories interrupted. And it was overwhelming: a 3-0 loss to Vitória, with three goals in the first half. Still with a remote risk of being relegated to Serie C, the Luxembourg team is looking for points to ensure permanence in the second division.

Streaming: SporTV (except for Maranhão) and Premiere (for all of Brazil), with narration by Jaime Júnior and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Fábio Júnior. Fernanda Colombo will be at Central do Apito. O ge will broadcast in real time, with videos of the main bids.

Sampaio Corrêa – coach: João Brigatti

João Brigatti’s great concern is how much he will have in the match. Spared in the last round, forward Pimentinha should return to the starting lineup. Other names considered from the main team such as laterals Watson and Alyson, defensive midfielder Eloir and midfielder Nádson are recovering from injury and will only have an answer moments before the match.

Remembering that Sampaio still has the return of forward Jean Silva, who is currently considered a reserve and served an automatic suspension. Depending on the laps, the Tricolor can change in all sectors.

likely lineup: Luiz Daniel; Watson (Mauricio), Alan Godói, Nilson Júnior and Alyson (Eder Lima); Betinho, Ferreira and Léo Artur (Eloir); Roney, Pimentinha and Jackson (Ciel).

Probable Sampaio to face Cruzeiro

who is out: Mauro Silva (injured); with muscle damage Eloir, Nádson, Watson and Alyson are doubtful.

Hanging: Hanging: Luiz Daniel, Nilson, Watson, Márcio Araújo, Matheus Mascarenhas, Eloir, Jackson and Roney.

Cruise – technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

What Vanderlei Luxemburgo did not lack to set up the team was a problem. In addition to losing Marcinho and Wellington Nem by suspension, the coach will also be without Vitor Leque and Keke, who had confirmed injuries. Nem and Fan had been in the starting line-up on the sides of the attack. Bruno José, who could be an option to one of them, is still out because of pain in his ankle. With that, the boys Claudinho and Vitor Roque are the main alternatives for the starting lineup.

On the other hand, there is the return of defensive midfielder Adriano, after serving suspension. With that, he returns to the starting lineup, and Rômulo returns to the right side. Due to the poor performance against Vitória, Rhodolfo disputes a spot with Léo Santos.

Probable lineup: Fabius; Rômulo, Rhodolfo (Léo Santos), Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto (Jean Victor); Lucas Ventura, Adriano and Giovanni; Thiago

Probable Cruise against Sampaio Corrêa

Embezzlement: Wellington Nem and Marcinho (suspended); Vitor Leque, Keke, Henrique and Bruno José (medical department); Matheus Pereira (improving the physical part)

Hanging: Lucas Ventura and Thiago