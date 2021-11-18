Santos beats Chapecoense and drives away the ghost of relegation – Sports

O saints once again he showed that he is willing to get rid of the uncomfortable threat of relegation in the Brazilian Championship. With goals from Marinho and Marcos Guilherme, the Vila Belmiro team won the Chapecoense 2-0, this Wednesday (17), for the 33rd round of the national competition.

Mathematics is still not the easiest for the Fish. The team reached 42 points, already in the intermediate zone of the Brasileirão table. On the other side, already relegated, Chape remains in the lantern, with 15 points.

Santos’ first goal, with Marinho, came from a penalty kick, 26 minutes into the opening stage. In the 38th minute of the final stage, Gabriel Pirani crossed low for Marcos Guilherme to appear on the second post and celebrate another victory with the crowd.

For the 34th round, Santos will face the derby against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, on Sunday. A day before, Chapecoense faces Grêmio, at Arena Condá.

Santos x Chapecoense

Date and time: November 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

video arbiter: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

goals: Marinho, 26’/1ºT (1-0) and Marcos Guilherme, 38’/2ºT (2-0)

yellow cards: Angelo (SAN), Jordan and Busanello (CHA)

Public: 11,574 people

Income: BRL 232,400.00

SAINTS: John Paul; Pará (Wagner Leonardo, at 26’/2ºT), Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson (Moraes, at 43’/2nd T), Camacho (Gabriel Pirani, at halftime), Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Diego Tardelli (Raniel, at 26’/2ºT) and Marinho (Ângelo, at 36’/1ºT). Technician: Fábio Carille

CHAPECOENSE: João Paulo, Ezequiel, Laércio, Jordan and Busanello (Marquinho, 27’/2nd T); Moisés Ribeiro (Alan Santos, 27’/2ºT), Anderson Leite and Denner (Lima, 10’/2ºT); Mike (Geuvânio, at 14’/2ºT), Kaio Nunes (Bruno Silva, at 14’/2ºT) and Henrique Almeida. Technician: Felipe Endres

