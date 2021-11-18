Santos plays poorly, but beats Chapecoense and stays farther from descent – 11/17/2021

Santos was pressured, suffered some suffocation, but defeated the already relegated Chapecoense by 2-0, today (17), in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship. Playing poorly, Peixe was once again not incisive in attack and relied on an inspired journey of the defensive system to build the result. Marinho scored the first goal on a penalty kick and left the field with an injury in the first half. Marcos Guilherme completed the score.

This was Santos’ fourth victory in the last six matches. Peixe’s sprint takes place at a time when the club was seriously threatened with relegation. Before beating Chape, Alvinegro had overtaken Fluminense, Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino, tied away from home with Atlético-GO and lost to Palmeiras. There are 13 points added in 18 played since the team entered the Z-4.

Today’s result made Santos move up one position in the table. Fábio Carille’s team reached 42 points and occupies 11th place, six points above Bahia, which is in 17th, leading the descent zone. The team from Bahia has two games in hand, however.

With five games to go in the Brasileirão, Peixe is still at risk of falling, but it could be more relieved, as there will still be two more clashes in Vila Belmiro: against Fortaleza and Cuiabá.

In the next round, Santos has a derby ahead. Peixe will face Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, in a reunion between coach Fábio Carille and the team that designed his career. The departure will be on Sunday (21), at 4 pm. Chapecoense returns to play at Arena Condá, on Saturday (20), at 5 pm, against Grêmio.

The best: Luiz Felipe

The defender is the symbol of Santos’ good defensive system. Acting on the side, he was always well placed and eased the burden of many colleagues with his disarms. Since returning to the team, Peixe hasn’t conceded any more goals. It was also like this in the victory over Red Bull Bragantino and in the draw with Atlético-GO. In the last six appointments, Alvinegro was not leaked in five.

Chap leaves Santos in trouble

The fact that Chapecoense is already relegated did not make the slightest difference to the start of the match. The duel was very balanced practically until the 30th minute. The team from Santa Catarina showed a well-adjusted marking, while Santos showed their usual difficulty in attack. There were still disputes in midfield and there was a lack of submissions from both sides.

five minutes of VAR

With the duel showing no tendency to dominate on either side, Santos had the hesitation of Chapecoense’s defense to show itself in the opposing area. Marinho received a back pass to the defense and, as he tried to spin, was touched by Jordan, prompting a penalty kick in the 27th minute. Between complaints from Chape players, the analysis of the VAR and the request for review to referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva, there were five minutes of stoppage.

marine from heaven to hell

Santos’ main player didn’t have a good start to the match. Missed passes, shots, had difficulty in controlling the ball and could not get the better of the duel with Busanello. But everything changed after the penalty kick. On minute 27, he charged and opened the scoring with a shot in the left corner, scoring his sixth goal in the Brasileirão. Ten minutes later came the bad news. When he sprinted on the left to mark the opponent’s ball, he felt a twinge in his right thigh and had to be replaced at the time by Angelo.

Back on the scoreboard, Chape tries to stifle

The unexpected downside didn’t break Chape’s players’ emotions. The team from Santa Catarina spent the last 20 minutes of the first half pressing the opponent and created two excellent chances to draw. In the first one, a good backboard inside the area was left for Mike to kick in the left corner. Joao Paulo palmed. At 46 minutes, Mike tested the Santos goalkeeper again. The kick this time had the right angle as a target, forcing the opponent to perform a “miracle”.

Santos changes the system and doesn’t change the team

The difficulties in the final stretch of the first half forced Fábio Carille to change his hybrid game system. Marcos Guilherme, who started the match as a left wing, was moved to midfield. Felipe Jonatan was pushed back to his original position. The Santos technician’s concern was clear. In the first half, Chapecoense had 55% of ball possession and risked six submissions — twice as many as Santos. He also made goalkeeper João Paulo work hard. That’s why defender Luiz Felipe had already given the recipe at halftime: “We have to keep our grip, it’s final for us. You can’t lower your concentration even for a minute,” he declared in an interview with Premiere channel.

second half is truncated

Santos comes back from the break with the proposal to leave more for the game after the entry of Gabriel Pirani in place of Camacho. In practice, none of this happened, and Peixe was once again the target of offensive attacks by Chapecoense. There were two submissions in less than ten minutes. Meanwhile, the owners of the house were shy and lacking in initiative. Until the first half of the final stage, only one goal submission. Gabriel Pirani didn’t see Madson passing free on the right and risked the goal for an easy defense by João Paulo.

Second goal turns relief

Santos didn’t deserve a very broad result given the pressure that came under Chapecoense. But he got the second goal in a play from the right in the 39th minute. Raniel, who had taken Tardelli’s place, called on Pirani. The low cross was perfect and found Marcos Guilherme free to push into the net.

Datasheet

Santos x Chapecoense

Reason: 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: November 17, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 19 hours (from Brasilia)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: Jordan, Busanello (Chapecoense); Angelo (Saints)

Goals: Marinho, at 27min of the first half, and Marcos Guilherme, at 39min of the second half (Santos)

saints: João Paulo, Pará (Wagner Leonardo), Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho (Gabriel Pirani), Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marinho (Angelo) and Diego Tardelli (Raniel). Technician: Fabio Carille

Chapecoense: John Paul; Ezequiel, Laércio, Jordan and Busanello (Marquinho); Moisés Ribeiro (Alan Santos), Anderson Leite and Denner (Lima); Mike (Bruno Silva), Kaio Nunes (Geuvânio) and Henrique Almeida. Technician: Felipe Endres