Santos wins Chapecoense in Vila and is closer to remaining in Serie A

Santos played poorly, but beat Chapecoense 2-0 on Wednesday night, in Vila Belmiro, in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The goals were scored by Marinho and Marcos Guilherme.

The victory brings Peixe closer to staying in Serie A. Alvinegro goes to 42 points and calculates two or three more in the five remaining games as enough not to be relegated for the first time in history. Chape has already fallen mathematically.

Chapecoense sold the defeat to Santos dearly. Peixe had offensive difficulties and didn’t bother goalkeeper João Paulo, Santos’ namesake. Marinho, with a thigh problem, was substituted in the first half. In the end, Alvinegro expanded and guaranteed the result.

In the next round, Santos will face Corinthians, on Sunday, in the rival’s arena. The Chapecoense lantern receives Grêmio on Saturday.

THE GAME

The match started in a truncated way, with difficulties for Santos to find spaces in the defense of Chapecoense and even with certain scares on the counterattack.

But in the 24th minute, Camacho found space in a beautiful pass. Marino, at the entrance to the area, was taken down by Jordan. The penalty on the line was scored and Marinho, at 26, converted. Ball to one side, João Paulo (from Chapecoense) to the other. 1 to 0.

Author of the goal, Marinho had to leave in the 36th minute. Shirt 11 felt a problem in his left thigh and was replaced by Angelo. He left the lawn crying.

Santos continued to be unable to control the game and almost suffered a draw. At 38, Mike made a good play and kicked from outside the area. Joao Paulo stretched out to flatten out. In the 45th minute, Mike, again him, hit again from a distance and made João apply another important save.

SECOND TIME

Santos continued worse in the final stage, but offered less space for Chapecoense and goalkeeper João Paulo (from Peixe) worked less. He only saved a dangerous finish from Marquinho.

In the end, when Peixe was moving towards that pressure in the final minutes, the second goal came. Gabriel Pirani crossed and Marcos Guilherme only pushed on the second post at 38. 2-0. Marcos also hit the crossbar in extra time.

Alvinegro didn’t do well, but the three points were essential. Stay in Serie A is next.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 2 x 0 CHAPECOENSE

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: November 17, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Public and income: 11574/BRL 232,400.00

Yellow cards: Santos: angelo. Chapecoense: Jordan and Busanello

GOALS:

saints: Marinho, 26 minutes into the 1Q; Marcos Guilherme, 38 minutes into the 2Q

SAINTS: João Paulo, Pará (Wagner Palha), Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson (Moraes), Camacho (Gabriel Pirani), Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marinho and Diego Tardelli (Raniel)

Technician: Fabio Carille

CHAPECOENSE: John Paul; Ezequiel, Laércio, Jordan and Busanello (Marquinho); Moisés Ribeiro (Alan Santos), Anderson Leite and Denner (Lima); Kaio Nunes (Bruno Silva), Mike (Geuvânio) and Henrique Almeida

Technician: Felipe Endres