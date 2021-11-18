São Paulo beats ‘alternativo’ Palmeiras at Choque-Rei, puts an end to the negative streak and breathes in the fight against Z-4

With goals from Gabriel Sara and Luciano, São Paulo got the better of a derby against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, by Brasileirão. Coach Abel Ferreira sent a team practically composed of reserves to the field

This Wednesday (17th), São Paulo was the one who got the better of Choque-Rei. At Allianz Parque, in a duel valid for round 33 of the brazilian, O Tricolor defeated the palm trees 2-0 in the derby and scored three important points to further distance themselves from the relegation zone of the competition.

Follow the repercussion of Palmeiras x São Paulo LIVE on SportsCenter, at 9 pm (GMT), by the ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

For the match, coach Abel Ferreira sent a Palmeiras with many changes and practically all of the reserves. Highlight only for the goalkeeper Weverton, the only absolute holder of the Portuguese who started the match.

O Tricolor, in turn, also had changes. Arboleda entered the defense, while Vitor Bueno led the attack of the team led by Rogério Ceni.

In the first half, São Paulo dominated the actions and opened the scoring after 24 minutes. In the play, Luciano beat Renan and set up Tricolor’s attack, which ended with Gabriel Sara’s kick from outside the area, making it 1-0.

In the final stage, it was Luciano’s turn to swing the net and make it 2-0 at Allianz. On minute 16, the striker took advantage of Patrick de Paula’s mess, who played wrong, and puffed up the net.

Luciano, in turn, ended a long drought of 11 matches without scoring for the Tricolor.

In the second half, the coach Abel Ferreira finally put some holders. Ron, Raphael Veiga, Zé Rafael entered. The score, however, remained intact.

In additions, Gabriel Sara still made the third, scoring his second in the match. However, offside, the goal was disallowed. With that, the match ended 2-0 for São Paulo.

With the victory, São Paulo ended a negative streak of three consecutive rounds without a victory (2D and 1E) and returned to triumph in Brasileirão.

In addition, he returned to winning as a visitor in the competition after seven long straight rounds without a single win away from home.

Rogério Ceni, in turn, also reached an important milestone: he conquered his first victory, either as a coach or coach, at Allianz Parque. The former goalkeeper came from five defeats, with 15-0 in the aggregate.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, lost the second in a row at Brasileirão, after an upset defeat by Fluminense, at Maracanã, last weekend.

Ceni keeps unbeaten against Abel Ferreira

With the victory this Wednesday, the current coach of São Paulo continues without losing games against Abel Ferreira. Now, in four matches against the Portuguese, there are three wins and one draw. The first three matches were when Ceni was still at Flamengo.

Championship situation

With the victory, São Paulo went to 41 points and occupies the 14th place in the Brasileirão table. The distance to the Z-4 ​​at the moment is five points. It, however, may return to just two points, if Bahia beat Sport, this Thursday (18), in direct confrontation against relegation.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, are in 3rd place in the table, with 58 points, and can finish the round up to five points away from Flamengo, vice-leader, which hosts Corinthians at Maracanã.

The guy: Luciano

The São Paulo forward not only scored again after a long fast, but was also the best on the field. With a goal and an assist, he was instrumental in the tricolor victory at Choque-Rei.

Luciano ended his fast without scoring goals for São Paulo at Choque-Rei, at Allianz Parque Andre Pera/Pera Photo Press/Gazeta Press

It was bad: Patrick de Paula

The midfielder of Palmeiras, who won a chance as a starter, made a mistake in the second half that practically ended his team’s chances of victory in the Choque-Rei. On minute 16, he gave the ball to Luciano, who made it 2-0 in the middle of Allianz Parque.

upcoming appointments

Now the Alviverde back to the field at Brasileirão on Saturday (20), at 7pm, when he faces the strength at Castelão, by round 34.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

São Paulo, on the other hand, will have a longer rest period, and will only return to the field for the competition on the 24th, at 9.30 pm, when they receive the Athletic-PR in Morumbi for the same round.

Datasheet

Palm trees 0 x 2 São Paulo

GOALS: São Paulo: Gabriel Sara (24′ 1ºT) and Luciano (16′ 2ºT)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Renan and Jorge; Matheus Fernandes (Raphael Veiga) and Patrick de Paula (Zé Rafael); Breno Lopes (Gustavo Scarpa), Willian (Wesley) and Danilo; Luiz Adriano (Ron). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

SÃO PAULO: Tiago Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo (Léo); Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor (Gabriel Neves) and Igor Gomes; Luciano (Benitez), Rigoni (Éder) and Vitor Bueno (Marquinhos). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.