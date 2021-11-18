São Paulo beats Palmeiras at Allianz and breathes in the fight against Brasileirão’s beating

São Paulo beat Palmeiras this Wednesday (17th) by 2-0, at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship and broke a ten-year fast without beating Tricolor at the stadium. Gabriel Sara and Luciano scored for the Morumbi club.

With the result, Tricolor rose to 14th position, with 41 points, moving away from the relegation zone, which Bahia has, with 36, as the first team. Palmeiras, on the other hand, is in 3rd place, with 58 points. Tricolor returns to the field against Athletico-PR, next Wednesday (24), at 21:30, in Morumbi. Alviverde, on the other hand, will face Fortaleza, on Saturday (20), at 7pm, at Castelão.

CHOQUE-REI STARTS WITH BETTER SÃO PAULO

`The game started in a truncated way, with both teams having difficulties in setting up plays. The first real chance came only after 21 minutes. Vitor Bueno tabled with Igor Gomes and took a risk from outside the area. The ball grazed the defense and hit Weverton’s crossbar.

The next minute, in a corner, Rigoni received the ball on the edge of the area and hit it first. The kick passed with danger, to the right of the goal from Palmeira. Palmeiras tried to reach the base of speed, but bumped into the opponent’s strong marking.

GABRIEL SARA RIGHTS A BEAUTIFUL KICK AND OPENS THE SCORE

`São Paulo continued on top and took the lead in the 23rd minute. Luciano beat Renan at the top and set up São Paulo’s attack. Gabriel Sara dominated, advanced with space and landed a beautiful shot from outside the area, on Weverton’s right corner, to score at Allianz Parque.

After the conceded goal, Palmeiras woke up and started to create chances. With 25 minutes, Danilo dribbled Reinaldo, entered the area and was blocked following the move. In the corner kick, Patrick de Paula hit towards the goal and Volpi had to punch the ball and ward off the danger.

VITOR BUENO ALMOST EXPANDS TO SÃO PAULO

The first half barely ended with São Paulo with two goals ahead. On 29, Rigoni tried twice and found Vitor Bueno in a good position in the area. The attacking midfielder submitted over the goal saved by Weverton.

Palmeiras continued with difficulties in the creation and did not scare the goalkeeper Volpi until the break. The team from Palmeira went booed to the locker room.

>> Check the Brasileirão table

São Paulo beat Palmeiras (Photo: Fernando Roberto / LANCEPRESS!)

SECOND TIME STARTS WITH SÃO PAULO CREATING CHANCES

`The final stage started with the Tricolor more present in the attack, as it was the entire first half. After just one minute, a speed play in São Paulo’s attack, Rigoni advanced and kicked it out. At five, Luciano took the risk, but the ball went right over the goal of Palmeiras.

The Tricolor continued on the attack. With eight minutes, Igor Vinicius beat Willian, advanced and kicked to a good defense by Weverton. Palmeiras already scared with nine minutes. Patrick de Paula received it with freedom in the middle and played for Danilo, who was stopped by Arboleda before submitting.

PATRICK DE PAULA ERRA AND LUCIANO DOESN’T FORGIVE

When Palmeiras showed signs that they were going to put pressure on São Paulo, Tricolor’s second goal came. At 15, Weverton left playing with Patrick de Paula, who made a mistake and gave it to Luciano to advance alone and kick to score the second goal for São Paulo.

Afterwards, São Paulo almost expanded with 19 minutes. Luciano appeared alone and headed to Weverton’s defense. On the rebound, the Palmeiras goalkeeper got the better of one more time in an attempt by Marquinhos.

PALMEIRAS FANS VAIA AND LUIZ ADRIANO IRONIZA

Needing to react in the match, the coach Abel Ferreira put some holders, like Rony, Veiga and Scarpa. In these substitutions, he took out Luiz Adriano, who was booed a lot by the fans. The attacker responded with ironic applause and headed towards the bench.

SÃO PAULO’S GOAL DISCONTINUED AT THE END OF THE MATCH

At 45 minutes, Gabriel Sara received it from Eder in the area and touched the exit of Weverton to score the third. However, an offside was signaled in the bid. Palmeiras even tried to reduce it, but failed.

End of game and deserved victory for São Paulo, which sees the relegation zone further away. Palmeiras, on the other hand, loses its chance to become the vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship.

PALM TREES 0 X 2 SÃO PAULO

Date: November 17, 2021, Wednesday

Schedule: 8:30 pm (Brasilia time);

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Yellow Cards: Patrick de Paula (PAL), Vitor Bueno, Eder (SAO)

Red Cards:

Goals: Gabriel Sara (0-1) (23’/1ºT), Luciano (0-2) (15’/2ºT)

Public/Income: 35,570 fans / R$ 2,460,171.02

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Kuscevic and Jorge; Matheus Fernandes (Raphael Veiga, at 22’/2ºT), Danilo and Patrick de Paula (Zé Rafael, at 30’2ºT); Breno Lopes (Gustavo Scarpa, at 22’/2ndT), William (Wesley, at 18’/2ndT) and Luiz Adriano (Ron, at 22’/2ndT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo (Léo, 32’/2ºT); Nestor (Gabriel, at 27’2ºT), Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Vitor Bueno (Marquinhos, at 12’/2ºT); Rigoni (Eder, at 32’/2ºT) and Luciano (Benítez, at 32’/2ºT). Technician: Rogerio Ceni