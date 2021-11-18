São Paulo gives up black and white shirt in sponsorship action against racism | São Paulo

São Paulo did not approve the shirt suggested by adidas in an action against racism together with Internacional and Flamengo, also sponsored by the German brand. On the next 20th, Black Consciousness Day is celebrated, the date that motivated the launch.

The pieces, in black and white, colors related to rivals Corinthians and Santos, were not approved at Morumbi. According to a source at the club, São Paulo suggested changes to the shirt, which were not accepted by adidas – the pieces by Inter and Flamengo are identical, standardized, with the exception of the badge. The club claims that it prepares actions and initiatives for Black Awareness Day.

Sought by GE, adidas said in a statement that “for all seasons, adidas works together with its partner clubs in the creation and approval of game uniforms, training and travel clothes, at the discretion of each club’s regiment to definition of the use of third shirts and/or commemorative uniforms”.

1 of 2 Internacional shirt launched by adidas — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Divulgação Inter Internacional shirt launched by adidas — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure Inter

The relationship between São Paulo and adidas has been fraying in recent months. In September, the brand launched a third shirt that, according to São Paulo, violates the statute.

The shirt has not been approved by past management, and the model has not been used in games. The episode displeased the company, which had already made some samples for games.

Another case that shook the relationship was that of tennis with the symbol of São Paulo. Due to the size of the symbol stamped on the model, the club also did not approve, and the materials made could not be sold.

However, adidas put some sneakers for sale in shopping malls in São Paulo and, again, displeased São Paulo, which asked to remove them from the shelves.