Scientist Proposes That Big Bang May Not Have Started the Universe

posted on 11/17/2021 12:05 PM



(credit: Electro Optic Systems / AFP)

A study carried out by the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, and published on the arXivLabs platform, maintained by Cornell University, in September, claims that it found evidence that could indicate that the universe did not originate with the Big Bang. The research has not yet been reviewed by other scientists.

The theory that the Universe arose from a great explosion is one of the most accepted today. The explanation is based on Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. According to the theory, the entire Universe started from a singularity.

According to the new research, the Universe has always existed. The researcher used a theory of quantum gravity called Causal Set Theory, used to explain black holes. According to the research, Einstein’s theory only uses aspects of physics to explain the origin of the Universe and it would be necessary to take into account mathematical aspects.

According to the researcher, who is a doctoral candidate in Cosmology and String Theory at the University of Liverpool, physics cannot explain, for example, black holes, since the curvature of space-time at the center of a black hole is infinite .

And that’s exactly why, according to the research, the Big Bang theory could not explain the beginning of the Universe, since the theory is based that it started at a singularity. However, if singularities are infinite, then there is no way to have a beginning.

The research’s conclusion, then, is that the Universe has always existed.