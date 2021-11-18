Searches for canine snake trigger after Rico’s speech in The Farm 13

This Tuesday night (16/11), there was another farm formation in A Fazenda 13. Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello, who were good friends and are now almost mortal enemies — just see the attitude of the Italian woman with a knife at game –, were the protagonists of a moment of tension during the voting in Itapecerica da Serra.

Rico was the most voted in the house and occupied a stool in the garden. With that, the Alagoas had to put someone else in the hot seat and pulled his ex-friend Day and that’s when the snake sang! When it was time to put Dayane on the farm, the comedian called her a canine snake and the meme reverberated in the hammock. He said, “I pull the canine snake.” Dayane replied, “What’s my name?” And Rico repeated: “Dog snake. Come, sit here with me, snake”.

Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda Dayane and Ricoreproduction Rico corners Dayane at A Fazenda 13 party The former DE Vacation participant criticized Day’s behavior on the Record reality showPlayplus/Playback Rico corners Dayane at A Fazenda 13 party Rico bristled and approached Dayane screaming, who remained seated.Playplus/Playback Rico corners Dayane at A Fazenda 13 party On social networks, the scene generated debate about machismo. Rico’s fans defend the attitudePlayplus/Playback Rico corners Dayane at A Fazenda 13 party Dayane asked Rico to move away from her, but he refused and continued to corner her.Playplus/Playback 0

Thanks to the words of the pawn, the term went viral and caused searches for the snake’s name to skyrocket on Google. The peak happened at 12:00 am this Wednesday, when the term “canine snake” registered the highest search rate since last week.

For those who did not know it, the canine snake is common in South America. It is a very aggressive species of snake, but it does not have any type of venom and can reach up to 2.50 m in length.

Something similar has already happened at BBB21, when Gil do Vigor called Pocah “babble” and searches for the term soon exploded on the web.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.