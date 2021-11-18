Second patient with HIV may have been cured of the infection without treatment; understand | Health

A 30-year-old Argentine woman may be the second person in the world to be infected and managed to cure the HIV virus without the need for treatment, points out a survey published this Tuesday (16) in the “Annals of Internal Medicine”.

According to the study – by researchers in Buenos Aires and Boston, in the United States –, the woman has been maintaining an undetectable HIV type 1 (HIV-1) viral load for 8 years, even without antiretroviral therapy or bone marrow transplantation.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

In this article, you will understand:

The question around the “type of cure” achieved by the patient – and why it can never be fully proven The details of the case (the patient became pregnant and gave birth to a baby without HIV) The ‘elite controllers’ mechanism to stop the virus The difference between this case and two others who were also cured of HIV – only with one Bone marrow transplant Why HIV is so hard to cure

HIV vaccine: The student who lost his uncle to AIDS and decided to help in the search for immunization

Covid-19 pandemic reduced fight against AIDS and tuberculosis

To reach the conclusion that the patient had possibly been cured of HIV, the scientists examined 1.5 billion cells from the patient. They found neither virus particles capable of replicating nor HIV proviruses – the virus with the genetic material in DNA that integrates into the DNA of our cells.

So far, only one other case of the type – in a 67-year-old woman – had been identified by science. (see details below). The two patients became known for being what is called “elite controllers” of the virus – people able to obtain a “functional cure” of the virus even without receiving medication (understand better in topic 3).

“The functional cure is one in which you control the virus and there is no longer any evidence that it can harm your health. It’s one of those people we call elite controllers – it’s not an infrequent thing, it happens in 1% to 3% of people“, explains Ricardo Diaz, an infectious disease specialist at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) who, last year, led a group of researchers who managed to eliminate HIV from a patient with a new cocktail of medications.

Brazilian researchers eliminated HIV from patient with new cocktail

“These people have an undetectable viral load – so, apparently, the virus is not multiplying in a way that we can see with the laboratory methods we have. And they don’t have a decrease in immunity – the CD4 doesn’t drop. [tipo de célula de defesa]”, adds Diaz.

But these two cases draw attention even among these “elite controllers”. That’s because these patients were able to control the virus so efficiently that there is no longer any sign that it has the ability to multiply, explains Diaz.

But the study authors themselves warn that, despite being likely that the patient has obtained what they call a “sterilizing cure” for HIV, it is not possible to prove this with absolute certainty.

“In the context of HIV-1 research, this means that it will be impossible to empirically prove that someone has achieved a sterilizing cure,” they say. “All that can reasonably be done is to show that someone not is cured, isolating intact proviruses and/or replication-competent HIV-1″, they explain in the research.

They clarify that “although this may seem unsatisfactory, it reflects an intrinsic limitation of scientific research: scientific concepts can never be proved by collecting empirical data; they can only be refuted.”

At this point, Diaz criticizes: for him, as the scientists found traces of HIV in the patient, it is not possible to say that what occurred was a “sterilizing cure” (Better understand the difference further down in this article).

Scientists recognize that the “mechanisms that enable such a remarkable outcome of the disease are difficult” and that the results are extremely rare, but possible.

Senior author of the research, Xu Yu, explained in a press release that the findings may suggest a specific cell-based defense system response that opens up the possibility that other people with HIV have also achieved a cure on their own. If these immune mechanisms can be understood, science can develop treatments that teach other people’s immune systems to mimic these responses in cases of HIV infection.

The case took place in the city of Esperanza, in Argentina, about 500 km northwest of Buenos Aires. The woman – who will become known as the “Patient of Esperanza”, as the “Patient of Berlin” and the “Patient of London” – tested positive for HIV for the first time in March 2013.

In the next 8 years that she was followed, the results of 10 commercial tests showed a viral load below the detection limit, that is, undetectable. There were also no clinical or laboratory signs of any HIV-1 associated disease.

In 2019, the woman became pregnant and underwent treatment with antiretroviral therapy to prevent the baby from becoming infected until delivery in 2020. The child was born and remains, until today, without the virus.

But why start treatment if the patient was an elite controller?

There are at least two reasons, according to Ricardo Diaz: the first is that not all elite controllers stay that way forever. The other is that the pregnancy itself can make the woman lose this ability to control the virus.

“Not every elite controller is an elite controller forever. In 8 years, a third of them lose control”, explains the researcher.

“We don’t know exactly what it is that makes them lose control. But, surely, it is something that stimulates the virus and modifies your immune system at the same time.. Then you will be less responsive. Do you know something that stimulates the virus and modifies your immune system? Gestation. So, even being an elite controller, during pregnancy, we treat,” she explains.

After giving birth, the patient stopped taking antiretroviral therapy but continued to control the disease naturally.

3. How does HIV ‘self-control’ work?

Even with this “elite” control, traces were found that the woman was once infected with the virus and even had active viral replication cycles, according to the researchers.

They came to this conclusion after finding 7 defective HIV proviruses (genetic material in DNA). one of them was hypermutated (with bits that made it defective and unable to replicate) and nearly complete, and the others had many bits missing (large deletions).

When HIV infects our body, it enters the DNA of all our cells. And as the cells reproduce, they do the same with the material from the virus – and dump it into the bloodstream.

What happens with elite controllers, explains Ricardo Diaz, is that the immune system kills the cells before the viruses leave it. It’s a strategy called “shock and kill” – “shock and kill” in free translation.

“What happens is that there will only be viruses left in those people where you have it like a desert – where you can’t make the virus multiply [para matar as células]”, clarifies.

“There is only HIV left where there is repressor chromatin – as if it were a tomb for the virus. And he can’t get out. Then that person acquires this cure – because there are little pieces of virus left, or [o vírus] it’s in that place he can’t get out, which is the repressor chromatin. This happens very rarely – and it probably happened twice, which we have detected: this girl from Argentina and the other one from San Francisco”, he explains.

4. Patients from Berlin and London

There is a difference between the cases of these two patients, elite controllers, and two others, who achieved the so-called “sterilizing cure” – mentioned at the beginning of the report – for HIV.

Both the “Berlin patient” (Tim Brown, who died last year) and the other, the “London patient”, cured in 2019, went through a Bone marrow transplant.

(According to Diaz, a third such case is to be announced shortly – that of the “Düsseldorf patient”).

Both men received the bone marrow transplant from people who had a mutation in a gene (CCR5-delta 32) that made them naturally resistant to HIV infection.

With this “reset” of the immune system, any trace of the virus in their bodies was erased – even in the repressor chromatin, the “tomb” of HIV, explains Ricardo Diaz. In this case, according to the researcher, one can talk about “sterilizing cure” – which is mentioned by scientists in the Argentine research.

“The sterilizing cure is simply because the virus is gone and the antibodies are gone and the cell immunity – the cell-specific immunity – is gone too. [o paciente] completely gets rid of the virus. It’s not just the trace, but the complete absence of the virus and any sign from the body that it might have the virus,” explains Diaz.

While explaining that this is why science believes that the cure for transplanted patients is sterilizing – due to the complete absence of the virus, unlike the Argentine patient – ​​the specialist explains that these terms are out of date. It would be more correct to refer to the cases as “sustained remission of HIV without antiretrovirals”.

“There is no guarantee, even if you have good evidence, that a sterilizing cure actually took place.. You would have to follow the person for a lifetime – there’s no way to take an X-ray of the person’s body and say ‘there’s no virus here anymore’. You can sample in a limited way – take a large amount of blood, do a biopsy – you don’t see the person’s whole body to see if they have HIV”, he ponders.

5. Why is HIV so difficult to cure?

In “ordinary” people – the vast majority who cannot naturally control HIV – the intention of antiretroviral therapy is to “wake up” the latent virus – “sleeping” inside the cells – and eliminate it. It’s the same “shock and kill” only with the help of medication.

It is this latency that makes it so difficult to eliminate HIV..

“There are a number of cells – which is from 0.01% to 0.0001% – that have latent virus. The latent virus will wake up over time. If you treat people with a cocktail, the virus will come out of latency and you will decrease this percentage of latent virus. Just like a little balloon, which withers”, explains Ricardo Diaz.

“Then you cure the person – only it takes. 80 years. To cure a person, you would have to treat them effectively for 80 years.. That’s why you can’t stop the treatment – ​​because, when you stop it, a latent virus appears”, he explains.