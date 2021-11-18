Secret Truths 2: Camila Queiroz rebuts news that she gave a doctor’s certificate for missing recordings, and shows a photo in the hospital: “I’m tired of being silent”

This Wednesday (17), Camila Queiroz issued a very frank statement about her departure from the cast of “Secret Truths 2”, accusing TV Globo of having “punished” her for the end of her long-term contract at the beginning of the year. Now, the actress countered the news that she had given a medical certificate to justify her absence on the day the protagonist’s outcome would be recorded.

Journalist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, reported that the actress would have presented the document for production on the very last day of her contract with TV Globo to finalize the recording of Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera. With that, the network would have been forced to negotiate the extension of the official agreement for another seven days, so filming would be ended as the script was planned. However, both parties did not reach common ground and the partnership came to an end.

Leo Dias, also from Metrópoles, passed on Bittencourt’s information, and that’s why Camila Queiroz directed her response to him. Along with the photo he would have taken the day she was hospitalized, the star wrote: “No, Leo Dias, I didn’t ‘put in’ a certificate. I had been having a stomach crisis for over 10 days and as I always prioritized my work, I hadn’t gone to the doctor yet. What happened was that the crisis got worse and I had to take an IV with medication in my vein. At these times you could hear both sides before publishing this, implying that I lied about my own health, right?”.

At these times you could hear both sides before publishing this implying that I lied about my own health, right? — Camila Queiroz (@Camiqueirozreal) November 17, 2021

Camila Queiroz even took advantage of the reactions of her followers to demonstrate the magnitude of her indignation. “An absurd this exhibition!”, wrote Lidi Luiza. “An absurd! It’s all so difficult. Having to read that I’m making up a certificate not to record it is absurd. I’m tired of reading and being silent. Enough!”, shot the actress. “What a point we’ve reached. The person having to take a picture taking an IV to ‘prove’ that they are not lying about their own health!”, lamented Gui Monteiro. “Exactly”, agreed the artist.

Nonsense!!!! It’s all so difficult. Having to read that I’m making up a certificate not to record it is absurd. I’m tired of reading and being silent. Just https://t.co/I5v2bbwMfh — Camila Queiroz (@Camiqueirozreal) November 17, 2021

Exactly https://t.co/EIln7hm1L2 — Camila Queiroz (@Camiqueirozreal) November 17, 2021

turbulent output

TV Globo surprised the public this Wednesday (17th), by announcing the departure of Camila Queiroz from “Secret Truths 2”, which has not yet had the last episodes completely recorded. In the statement, the network stated that it would take another seven days to complete the production, and that’s when the actress would have made some demands to sign the contract extension. “Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work“, pointed out the channel, which considered these and other demands as “unacceptable”.

Finally, the Rio station decided to complete Walcyr Carrasco’s plot without the protagonist’s participation. “The telenovela will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept”, promised the company. Even today, Globoplay platform will make available 10 more unpublished chapters of the story in its catalogue, of course, with the scenes in which Camila Queiroz appears, since she filmed almost the entire season. In all, the continuation of the story will have 50 chapters.

The interpreter of protagonist Angel also issued a statement with her version about the end of her trajectory in “Secret Truths 2”. The actress reinforced that she fulfilled the entire schedule of her initial contract, and mainly highlighted her dissatisfaction with the direction of her character in the production. According to her, the creative decisions were not the same as what was agreed with her when accepting the invitation to reprise the role. “The synopsis given to him was totally different from the direction history took after the recording began. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the plot content would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed upon from the beginning.”, stated the text.

The positioning even refuted the network, claiming that they are the ones who would have offered a contract for Queiroz to return in a third season of the soap opera. For the actress, her departure is a “punishment” from TV Globo on account of the end of her long-term contract to remain in the channel’s regular cast. “The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed at the time”, he accused.