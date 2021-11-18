See 5 moments when Rico almost found out what happened with his jacket in A Fazenda 13 – Photos

An object has never been so talked about by the audience of The farm. Not even the little bottle destroyed by Jojo Todynho in the 12th season of the reality show caused as much as Rico Melquiades’ jacket. The comedian’s coat was torn by Dayane Mello, in the last second (15), after an argument between the pawns. It turns out that the participant has not yet noticed the “new dress” of his jacket. See 5 moments when he almost found out! On Tuesday morning (16), the comedian messed with the clothes arranged on the macaw – where the piece is -, but he just grabbed a pair of jeans and headed to the animals’ area. Hello! Play/PlayPlus

the pawn to realized the foams that were on the floor between the bedroom and the kitchen, but he didn’t realize that they were from his own coat. Play/PlayPlus

While confined from headquarters, Rico decided to clean the kitchen and with that, he swept the evidence of Dayane’s act to the trash. Play/PlayPlus

Mileide noticed that something was wrong with the coat and tried to arrange with the help of Valentina. The actress knows what happened, but – as Solange would say – she played the ‘misunderstanding of Grajaú’. “Cotton seems to be falling off”, shot the participant as she tried to straighten her clothes Play/PlayPlus