See Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire References · TV News

Released on Tuesday night (16), the new trailer for Spider-Man – No Return Home has renewed the excitement and hope of fans of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU). While the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire remains a mystery, the movie preview makes reference to the two ancient Webheads.

In addition to introducing the villains of the features starring the actors, the new preview brought details about the upcoming adventure of Peter Parker (Tom Holland). The young man has to deal with the exposure caused by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and also save his universe.

In the plot, Peter had his identity revealed to the entire world. To reverse the situation, he must make a drastic decision and turn to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The wizard decides to do a spell to make everyone forget that the protagonist is Spider-Man. However, the boy intrudes on the enchantment and ends up interfering with the stability of space-time.

return of villains

With the multiverse disrupted by the spell, villains from other dimensions begin to appear in the reality of Holland’s character. Among them are Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

In his first encounter with the new Webhead, Doctor Octopus makes a reference to Maguire’s Spider-Man. ”You’re not Peter Parker,” said the antagonist, disappointed. At the end of Spider-Man 2 (2004), the villain discovered the identity of the hero of that time. Back in action, he might want revenge on the character from the first franchise.

The other Webhead was referenced in the final moments of the trailer. When MJ (Zendaya) is falling off a building, Spider-Man jumps towards his romantic partner to save her. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Garfield’s character did the same thing to protect Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

In addition, fans realized that the trailer may have been edited to try to hide the possible appearance of Garfield and Maguire in the film.

The new film also stars Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant), Tony Revolori (Flash) and Benedict Wong (Wong) in the cast.

Third production in the Jon Watts-directed franchise, Spider-Man – No Return Home opens in theaters on December 16th. Watch the new production trailer below:

Doctor Strange x Spider-Man

Another big news in the trailer was the confirmation of the fight between Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) and Peter Parker (Holland). During the preview, the wizard reveals to the young hero that all villains die in combat with Spider-Man.

The boy is devastated. Doctor Strange, then, tries to console him: ”It’s their destiny”. However, Peter is always optimistic and tries to find another solution to the inevitable fate of the antagonists. For that, he needs to fight the experienced mage.

In the trailer, Spider-Man tries his best to take a magical artifact from the Cumberbatch character’s possession, but he can’t overcome the hero’s spells. Stephen believes the world will be safer without the villains, but the young man has other plans.

Check out the cast’s reactions to the Spider-Man 3 trailer: