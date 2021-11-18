See image of space debris created by Russian military test

While Russia downplays the problem, the fact is that the wreckage created by its testing of an anti-satellite weapon has caused international unease. Even more so after Numerica Corporation, a company that monitors space debris in Earth orbit, showed pre- and post-test footage showing the increase in objects dropped by the explosion of a former Soviet satellite.

The test in question consisted of firing a missile at a deactivated Soviet satellite. Although Russia called it “successful”, the operation created a cloud of around 1,500 debris. Among other possibilities, the problem caused the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) to seek shelter in their respective ships, as a safety measure.

“Before-and-after” orbit monitoring shows volume of space debris created by Russian military test: initiative generated ISS emergencies and caused discomfort in several countries (Image: Numerica Corporation/Publishing)

The images above were shared by Numerica’s commercial partner – startup Slingshot Aerospace, on Twitter. On the right, you can see part of the 1,500 debris caused by the explosion. US officials condemned the test on several fronts – including NASA general manager Bill Nelson, who called Russia’s move “unthinkable” and “risky.”

According to Numerica’s official website, the company has a global network of telescopes and uses proprietary real-time monitoring software – both essential in detecting the debris created by the military test. Although the images above are produced by her, the company also acknowledges the participation of Slingshot, which employs image analysis technology to provide the data.

“We will analyze the feeds of US government data, as well as other sources, to present them to space operators”, said, in a statement, the marketing manager of Slingshot Aerospace. “This way, we will be able to determine which of its resources are at high risk of conjunction”, he concluded, referring to the possibility of collision of the debris with governmental and/or private space activities.

In addition to the ISS, the Chinese space station Tiangong it is also in relative proximity to the orbital path marked by the debris of the military test. However, the agency that controls the space activities of the Asian country – the CNSA – did not inform whether the main module of the structure (Tianhe) had or will have to do some maneuver to avoid objects.

Despite the delicate situation, international spirits seem to be cooling, considering that Russia and the US are the main active members of the ISS thanks to a partnership that goes back to the late 1990s. According to Dmitry Rogozin, managing director of the Russian agency Roscosmos , he himself spoke with Bill Nelson on the phone last Tuesday (16): “I had a detailed conversation with the head of the NASA administration, Senator Nelson. The parties declared [que está] okay. In short, we are moving forward, ensuring the safety of our crews on the ISS, making joint plans,” commented the Russian administrator on his Twitter profile.

