See making of and new poster for Part 5

The end of La Casa de Papel is near, and on Wednesday (17) Netflix revealed a behind-the-scenes video of Part 5, as well as a new poster for the series. Watch the video above and see the poster below:

On video, Alvaro Death says Part 5 of the series is “absolutely full of tension“, While Rodrigo de la Serna guarantees that something very powerful that “won’t let the fans down” is about to happen. Now Ursula Corberó, to Tokyo, confesses that he would like to return.

In the last five episodes, Tokyo (Corberó) is dead. The enemy is still lurking in Spain’s Central Bank, wounded but as dangerous as ever. The time has come to face the biggest challenge so far. The gang plots a daring plan to extract the gold without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life.

The five chapters of the first volume of part 5 of La Casa de Papel are already available on Netflix. The next five episodes, which will finalize the series, arrive on December 3 on the platform.

