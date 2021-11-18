See what are the risks of self-medication with antibiotics

Photo: Disclosure





The World Microbial Awareness Week starts this Thursday (18) . The journey of events and initiatives by medical entities runs until the 24th and intends to draw attention to practices that make it difficult to fight bacteria, viruses and parasites.

The Brazilian Society for the Quality of Care and Patient Safety (Sobrasp) draws attention to the antibiotic self-medication and how this can strengthen bacteria, favoring infections that are increasingly resistant to drugs.

Infections from very resistant bacteria are more common and worrying. According to data from the United Nations (UN) for 2019, each year 700 thousand people die by this type of infection.

By 2050, it is estimated that this type of problem could result in death of up to 10 million people.

self-medication is not efficient

A survey by the World Health Organization (WHO), carried out in nine European countries, found that people in the habit of using antibiotics on their own believed they were preventing infections.

According to Sobrasp, despite the need for a prescription to buy antibiotics, many people do not use the entirety of the medicine and end up saving it for use in other situations, such as in the case of the flu.

However, depending on the entity, 90% of rhinosinusitis cases are caused by viruses and do not require the use of antibiotics for treatment.

Understand how the strengthening of bacteria happens

The infectious disease physician Cláudia Vidal, from the Hospital das Clínicas of the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and scientific director of Sobrasp, said that the continuous or prolonged use of antibiotics could end up causing the strengthening of bacteria.

“The big problem is that, when we use it, it will kill the bacteria, but it’s a risk factor, because the bacteria that survive are resistant and will start to multiply in that risk factor. The contact of the bacteria with the antibiotic causes the organism’s gene to start expressing itself and then it changes the bacteria’s mechanisms and the antibiotic can no longer act”, he explained.

The Brazilian Society for Quality of Care and Patient Safety also highlighted the importance of health professionals making an accurate diagnosis based on clinical evaluations.

She ponders that the access difficulty the conditions in the health units for exams and consultations can feed a scenario of self-medication.

Following medical recommendations is essential.

According to Sobrasp, to avoid attitudes that could somehow strengthen microbial resistance, it is important not to use antibiotics more than those prescribed by doctors.

Another recommendation is do not use leftover antibiotics, unless this application has been recommended by a physician for a new health condition.

Sobrasp also stated that the act of taking medication should occur from medical advice, and not from family members, friends or acquaintances.

Cláudia Vidal added that preventing infections is another way to avoid the risk of having a problem that could worsen the health situation. Hand hygiene, so popular in the pandemic, is one of the habits.

And in health services, it is important to avoid that, during procedures, there is conduct that facilitates infection in the hospital or outpatient setting.

Source: Agência Brasil