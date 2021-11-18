Senator defends alternative to pay Brazil Aid in 2022: “new pandemic in Brazil is hunger”

Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) in an interview. (Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency)

SAO PAULO – A week after the Chamber of Deputies approved the PEC dos Precatórios in the second round, the federal government has been facing difficulties in making the proposal advance in the Federal Senate.

The text opens up fiscal space estimated at BRL 91.6 billion from the limitation of payment of judicial debts by the Union in one year and the change in the methodology of the spending ceiling, and is considered essential to make Brazil’s Aid feasible in the desired size by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

Planalto Palace is running against the clock to secure the support of 3/5 of the senators to advance the matter by the end of the month, but there is strong resistance in the legislative house. In the group of critics of the PEC dos Precatórios is senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), who defends the conciliation of social responsibility with respect for fiscal rules and legal security.

Last week, the congressman filed a PEC with financing alternatives to the Bolsa Família replacement program, but guaranteeing the full payment of the R$ 89.1 billion in court orders provided for in the 2022 Budget and without modifying the spending ceiling.

In the text, the senator defended that half of the resources of the individual amendments of parliamentarians and of the bench amendments were destined to the new program. And it also suggested a drastic reduction in the controversial amendments of the rapporteur (RP9), which could not exceed 0.5% of the Net Current Revenue estimated for the year. Precatory orders for expenses excluded from the ceiling, such as the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb), would also be outside the fiscal rule.

Other alternatives were presented by senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and José Aníbal (PSDB-SP). Parliamentarians believe that the PEC dos Precatórios, in the way it is formatted, hurts the country’s credibility and makes room for expenses not related to Brazil Aid, even if the program starts to pay R$ 400.00 a month to 17 million families.

Oriovisto, Aníbal and Vieira have had conversations with the leader of the government in the Federal Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who is also rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios. They try to convince the congressman to make adjustments to the text – which would force the proposal to return to the Chamber of Deputies later.

Amidst the conversations, the three senators came forward with a replacement amendment to the proposal defended by the government in a text that merges ideas present in the three PECs filed last week. The document was delivered yesterday (17) to Bezerra and is under analysis by the government. Read the full text by clicking here.

The alternative text intends to open fiscal space of around R$ 99 billion for social assistance exclusively in the 2022 Budget – an amount that may even exceed the one calculated by the government for the current version of the PEC dos Precatório. With that, it would be possible to fund an aid of R$ 400.00 per month for 21 million Brazilians.

Currently, 14.6 million families are served by the permanent income transfer program and the initial objective of the Jair Bolsonaro government was to expand the base to 17 million with the “breath” generated by the PEC dos Precatórios.

The replacement amendment proposes the removal of all expenses with court orders from the spending ceiling exceptionally in 2022 (a total of BRL 89.1 billion), but establishes that a minimum of BRL 64 billion are added to the amounts already provided for in paragraph Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) for Bolsa Família and destined to Auxílio Brasil.

The remaining amounts could be allocated to expenses arising from budget recomposition to the payment of Social Security benefits. The text also proposes the end of the rapporteur’s amendments as they are known today, being restricted to adjustments of errors and omissions in the budget piece.

The proposal is considered less orthodox than the alternatives previously presented by the trio. In an interview with InfoMoney, Oriovisto Guimarães said that the text is the result of four days of negotiations in which there were concessions, but it brings greater predictability to economic agents.

“Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, we opened an extra-the-count expense of R$ 600 billion and we are slowly recovering this. The market accepted it well, because it was a pandemic and it needed to be done. We are coming out of the pandemic. The new pandemic in Brazil today is called hunger, and there is no way to help these millions of Brazilians who are on street corners and are starving, children who do not eat. There is no way”, he argued.

“I think that the least of the evils is: at least the market knows that it is a fixed amount, due to this exit from the pandemic, period. And that this will not happen again. Now, if you change the rule, it will happen next year, the next year, there is no end”, he said.

See the interview highlights:

InfoMoney – The replacement amendment brings together elements from three PECs presented last week by you and senators Alessandro Vieira and José Aníbal. What was the purpose of the new construction and how was it possible to achieve a greater fiscal impact than what was proposed in the previous texts?

Oriovisto Guimarães – Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, we opened an extra-tetal expenditure of R$ 600 billion and we are slowly recovering this. The market accepted it well, because it was a pandemic and it needed to be done. We are coming out of the pandemic. The new pandemic in Brazil today is called hunger, and there is no way to help these millions of Brazilians who are on street corners and are starving, children who do not eat. There’s no way.

What did we decide to do? The simplest: opening a credit statement to pay the court orders. But there are a number of conditions there. In principle, this R$99 billion extract was opened. It is only valid for the year 2022, not for other years. On the other hand, we want the spending ceiling rule to be maintained, without changing those dates [de aferição da inflação para correção no limite das despesas em um exercício]. And there will be no precatory default.

We guarantee legal security and a fiscal anchor. And we put in the Constitution that those rapporteur amendments will no longer exist. This gives a fantastic morality in politics. All that mess ends.

We deliver this to the government leader, Fernando Bezerra. He was to analyze with the government and give us an answer. I think he’s actually wanting to see if he has the vote so he can face us. If he has a vote, he will run over, he will break the roof, he will default and do everything he shouldn’t do. If you don’t have a vote, you’ll come to the right. We won’t know about this until Wednesday of next week.

IM – The text makes reference to R$64 billion as a minimum applied to complement the expenses initially allocated in the PLOA 2022 to the permanent income transfer program. How was this amount arrived at?

OG – The government already had R$34 billion in the budget to pay for Bolsa Família. he needs a resource [adicional] to pay this aid of R$ 400.00, which was said at the beginning of 17 million [de famílias] and now they are talking about 21 million.

So, if you multiply these 21 million by 12 months and by R$ 400.00, you will have the total needed for that. Excluding the R$34 billion, a good part will be used to pay for this. There is very little left to kill some deficits that the government has in the Budget, which was agreed with the Ministry of Economy – but it is something of R$ 10 billion or R$ 15 billion. That would solve all the problems.

IM – A discussion among economic agents during the processing of the PEC addressed which would be the least harmful path for the country’s fiscal situation: the opening of more exceptions to the spending ceiling or an anticipation of the possibility of changing the fiscal rule itself. Its initial PEC to deal with the issue did not bring flexibility to the ceiling and sought to open space by limiting the parliamentary amendments themselves. Can’t the new solution, by removing court orders from the ceiling, weaken the country’s fiscal framework?

OG – This was the simplest solution we found. It was an attempt at negotiation. My proposal was different, but there comes a time when you are negotiating… We’ve been negotiating for four days…

We assembled the entire new PEC, with all the details. It’s all tied to the social. We don’t leave any loopholes for the government to make policy, to pay for amendments, to make bullshit, to give raises to civil servants. There is no room for any of this.

The way the government’s PEC was, there would be a bigger hole. Here we limit the precatório values, which is a value to make an agreement with the government – ​​in my opinion, it should be lower, but an agreement is an agreement, you have to give in a little. Even so, the government did not accept it. The government is insisting on the one that came from the Chamber, which I think is horrible. Now we just have to wait and see what happens.

I think that the least of the evils is: at least the market knows that it is a fixed value, due to this exit from the pandemic, period. And that this will not happen again. Now, if you change the rule, it will happen next year, the next year, there is no end.

IM – How is the construction going with the other parliamentarians and other benches?

OG – We have Podemos, with 9 senators, which is closed on that. I believe the PT can come with us. The PSDB has 7, but 2 vote with the government and 5 come with us. Citizenship has 3 more that come with us. A piece of the MDB… And there are other smaller parties that come with us.

I think the thing is pretty divided. If the government wins, it will be by a difference of 1 or 2 votes. They are trying to find those votes.

IM – The discussion about the PEC dos Precatório was heavily contaminated by the electoral debate. How to avoid this effect? Are you not afraid that your proposal will become ammunition for President Jair Bolsonaro in his project for re-election?

OG – What would be the way to do this? Leave people starving? We have no way out. We have a bigger problem, which are children who are not eating, people who are on street corners with signs. We have a hunger pandemic today. Covid is running out, but the hunger pandemic is starting. You can’t be indifferent to this, we have to do something.

Unfortunately, there can be this side effect. This may benefit Bolsonaro. Patience, there is nothing to do. But it is necessary to explain that this money is not his, it belongs to the Brazilian people, from taxes, that it is the people who are helping the people and that the government is a mere intermediary. This is the political discourse to explain to the population.

But that there is a risk of being interpreted as the savior of the homeland that is saving those who are hungry, this risk undoubtedly exists. But I don’t know what to make of it. There’s a bigger problem, there’s no way. These are ethical situations in which the ship’s captain is forced to throw a series of values ​​into the sea in order to save the crew. There’s no way.

Related