Senators present an alternative to the PEC dos Precatório with fiscal space of BRL 99 billion for Auxílio Brasil

The plenary of the Federal Senate during a semi-attendance ordinary deliberative session (Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado)

SAO PAULO – Senators Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) and Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) prepared, this Wednesday (17), an amendment with an alternative text to the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of the Precatório (PEC 23/2021), approved last week by the Chamber of Deputies.

The substitute was handed over to the government leader in the legislative house, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who is also the rapporteur of the proposal. Read the full text by clicking here.

The three parliamentarians had already presented alternative PECs to the PEC dos Precatórios to enable the payment of an Auxílio Brasil – income transfer program that replaced Bolsa Família – more robust, as the federal government also wants, but with smaller side effects for the accounts than the path sponsored by the Planalto Palace at the National Congress.

The idea is to offer a construction that aggregates the sentiment of the majority of the Federal Senate and combines fiscal responsibility – with the maintenance of the spending ceiling – with legal security – honoring the commitments determined by the Judiciary as precatories – and social responsibility, in view of the worsening of the country’s socioeconomic indicators with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The alternative text merges items present in the three PECs filed and intends to open fiscal space of around R$ 99 billion for social assistance exclusively in the 2022 Budget – an amount that may even exceed the one calculated by the government for the current version of the PEC dos Precatório, of R$91.6 billion. With that, it would be possible to fund an aid of R$ 400.00 per month for 21 million Brazilians.

Currently, 14.6 million families are served by the permanent income transfer program and the initial objective of the Jair Bolsonaro government was to expand the base to 17 million with the “breath” generated by the PEC dos Precatórios.

Palácio do Planalto is racing against the clock to build the necessary support and move forward with the proposal so that the “Boosted” Brazil Aid can be implemented in December, as the Electoral Law prevents the movement in 2022.

As it is a PEC, the text needs the support of 3/5 of the senators (that is, 49 of the 81 votes available) in two rounds of voting. If there are changes on the merits in relation to what was approved by the deputies, the proposal must go back to the Chamber of Deputies. As a rule, the two legislative houses must approve the same text for it to be promulgated. The PEC goes from one house to another (the so-called ping-pong) until it is voted on without differences.

The version of the PEC of Precatório that came out of the Chamber of Deputies has been facing resistance among senators. The proposal is considered controversial because it limits the payment of court orders – which are legal debts of the public power with no new possibility of appeal and which need to be paid – to the same logic imposed by the spending ceiling.

In other words, the amount spent by the Federal Government with such payments in a year could only grow in the same proportion as the previous year’s inflation, with retroactive application since 2016, the year in which the fiscal rule was enacted. This change alone would release R$44.6 billion for new expenses in 2022.

The Precatório PEC also revokes the provision of the Transitional Constitutional Provisions Act of the Federal Constitution and anticipates the revision of the spending ceiling methodology ‒ initially only foreseen for 2026, when the fiscal rule would complete ten years of validity.

Today, the spending ceiling allows the updating of public spending by inflation, measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year. According to the PEC dos Precatórios, the period of assessment would change from January to December of the year prior to the fiscal year. In practice, it would be another R$54.147 billion of “slack”, in a move criticized by economic agents.

Critics of the PEC for the weakening of fiscal rules and the understanding that limiting the payment of court orders would in practice be a “default”, but advocates of a more robust income transfer program due to the social inequality deepened by the Covid-19 pandemic , Alessandro Vieira, José Aníbal and Oriovisto Guimarães have articulated around alternatives.

The replacement amendment presented this Wednesday (17) proposes the removal of expenditure on court orders from the spending ceiling exceptionally in 2022, but establishes that at least R$ 64 billion are allocated in the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) to Aid Brazil and the remainder in expenses arising from budget recomposition to the payment of Social Security benefits.

In an interview with InfoMoney, senator Oriovisto Guimarães explained that the BRL 64 billion represents the BRL 34 billion already provided for in the 2022 LOA for the payment of Bolsa Família, added to the additional amount needed to increase the value of installments and increase the number of beneficiaries. The remaining R$35 billion would be used to cover other deficits foreseen by the Ministry of Economy.

“Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, we opened an extra-tecto expense that was R$ 600 billion and we are slowly recovering this. The market accepted it well, because it was a pandemic and it needed to be done. We are coming out of the pandemic. The new pandemic in Brazil today is called hunger, and there is no way to help these millions of Brazilians who are on street corners and are starving, children who do not eat”, he argued.

“That was the simplest solution we found. It was an attempt at negotiation. It’s all tied to the social. We do not leave any loopholes for the government to make policy, to pay amendments, to make ‘tractors’, to give rise to civil servants”, he pointed out.

“I think that the least of the evils is: at least the market knows that it is a fixed amount, due to this exit from the pandemic, period. And that this will not happen again. Now, if you change the rule, it will happen next year, the next year, there is no end”, he said. For the senator, the government still has the PEC dos Precatório as its “Plan A” and should insist on it if it perceives having votes to approve the matter.

In the PEC that he presented last week, Oriovisto Guimarães did not propose the removal of court orders from the spending ceiling and built alternatives by drastically reducing the amount allocated to the so-called “rapporteur amendments” of the Budget (RP 9) and establishing that half of the amounts of tax amendments individual and benches were obligatorily allocated to the new social program.

The text also defined that precatories of expenses excluded from the Spending Ceiling, especially the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb), would be excluded from the limit itself. Together, the measures would free up a little more than R$ 30 billion of space in the Budget – an amount much lower than what is now proposed.

For Alessandro Vieira, “it is necessary to think of alternatives that end once and for all with the absurdity approved by the Chamber of Deputies, focusing on the problems that Brazil is actually facing, in terms of the budget.” “Our idea is to work together with other senators so that the text presented and approved by the Federal Senate does justice to the reality of what we are facing in the country”, he said.

“Brazil faces a dramatic situation with high rates of unemployment and inflation. Our proposal advances towards allocating resources to the social area without abandoning fiscal responsibility. The proposal also guarantees the full payment of the court orders scheduled for 2022 and does not change the spending ceiling rule”, highlighted senator José Aníbal.

In the substitute amendment presented, the three senators also propose the end of the distribution of the controversial “rapporteur’s amendments” (the so-called RP9) as they are known today, being restricted to adjustments of errors and omissions in the budget piece. “This gives a fantastic morality in politics. All that mess is over,” says Oriovisto.

Rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios and government leader in the legislative house, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho foresees the examination of the text in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) next Wednesday (24) and believes in the possibility of the text being voted on in plenary on the same date or the following week.

The congressman believes he has “51 or 52” votes in favor of the matter, but says that the government’s desire is to have “more expressive support”. On the other side, Vieira, Aníbal and Guimarães have votes for Podemos (9) and PT (6), in addition to part of the PSDB (6), Citizenship (3) and MDB (15) benches.

Guedes rebuts

During the participation in an event in the financial market, the minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) considered a “great mistake”, capable of jeopardizing the growth foreseen by the government for next year, the idea of ​​removing the payment of court orders from the spending ceiling .

For him, the proposal would jeopardize the fiscal architecture, since the precatories are an “uncontrollable” expense, with the probable consequence of increasing the risk premiums charged by investors to finance the public debt.

“Some senators talk about removing the precatório from the roof. It’s a big mistake to leave court orders as unmanageable expenses. Risk premiums will rise,” he said.

“I’m worried that we won’t be able to grow if we threaten the fiscal architecture. But I still hope that the original proposals of the PEC will be approved”, he continued.

(with State Agency)

