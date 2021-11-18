Senators talk about obstructing the Senate’s work if Alcolumbre does not guide Mendonça’s Saturday

The CCJ’s session this Wednesday, 17th, was marked by criticism from parliamentarians from various parties to the position of the president of the collegiate, who is responsible for choosing the date for scrutiny of the

José Cruz/Agência Brasil Senator Alvaro Dias filed a request asking that the hearing in Mendonça be held on November 23



leader of We can at the Senate, the senator Alvaro Dias (PR) stated, on Wednesday, 17, that the party will obstruct the work of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) if the collegiate does not hold the hearing of the former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça, appointed by the president Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The name “terribly evangelical” was chosen on July 13 and has been in the senator’s drawer for more than four months David Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who is responsible for choosing the date for the session.

“If this hearing does not take place, certainly in this House there will be no space to deliberate on any matter. If we do not deliberate on this matter within the established period, there is no reason to deliberate on any matter. We will have to obstruct the work of the House if there is no such deliberation. This is a matter of honor for all of us and for the institution we represent”, said Dias. At the beginning of his manifestation, the senator said that he was “informed that President Rodrigo Pacheco assures that on the 30th [de novembro] we will have Dr. André Mendonça’s hearing”.

This Wednesday’s session was marked by a series of criticisms by the CCJ senators of Davi Alcolumbre. Alvaro Dias, for example, said that the congressman from Amapá won “the gold medal in the Olympics for disrespecting this institution and the Brazilian people.” Another member of Podemos, senator Lasier Martins, endorsed the position of leader of the acronym. “We are not able to normally follow an agenda if there is a more relevant issue, which is the disorder we are experiencing at the CCJ”, he stated. “The CCJ needs to work and it’s not working. Alcolumbre doesn’t show up, he doesn’t work. It does not guide the relevant stories. We cannot continue with this disorder”, he added.

Government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) said that the senators need to “put an end to this long delay in defining the date for the hearing” in Mendonça. “What is worrying us, once again, is that even with the concentrated effort decided at a good time by President Rodrigo Pacheco, so far we do not have a word from the president of the CCJ. [Não sabemos] If in this concentrated effort we are going to hold the hearing and submit to the plenary the name of the nominee”, added the emedebist. Senator Espiridião Amin (PP-SC) said that Alcolumbre is “a deserter from the regiment” of the Senate. “He is continuing to disrespect Article 118, which prescribes 20 working days to deliberate on such matters,” he continued.

Leader of the MDB at Casa, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) endorsed the criticisms. “With all due respect to the other authorities, none is as relevant as the appointment of a minister of the Supreme Court. I think this committee has a deadline, if it’s going to be on the 23rd, there’s no problem, but it can’t be after the 30th, because otherwise we won’t vote on concentrated effort. If we do not vote, the Brazilian people and institutions will not understand why the Senate did not speak out. We are not talking if [o nome de André Mendonça] whether or not it will be approved, but our duty is to discuss and express our views on the matter,” he said. Senators Alvaro Dias and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) presented a request asking the CCJ to hold an extraordinary session at 9:00 am on Tuesday, 23, to discuss André Mendonça. The vice-president of the collegiate, Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), who chaired the session in Alcolumbre’s absence, stated that “he has no attribution and competence neither to appoint a rapporteur nor to make the agenda”.

Allied with president Jair Bolsonaro, senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) made an “appeal” to Alcolumbre and raised the tone in the criticisms. “It’s absurd that we’re dragging this along. It’s getting ugly for CCJ and ugly for the House. This is wearing out the CCJ and the Senate. Please. Whoever wants to vote against Mendonça’s nomination, let him vote”, he said. Kajuru, in turn, said that he heard from Alcolumbre, a month ago, that the president of the collegiate had 50 votes to defeat André Mendonça’s nomination. “A month ago, Alcolumbre told me that he already had 50 votes against Mendonça’s nomination. If this was true, why not put it on the agenda? Because he doesn’t have the 50 votes he claimed to have”, he joked.