Senators want to take advantage of the PEC of the Precatório to give a message to Arthur Lira

× Photo: Maryanna Oliveira/Chamber of Deputies

Senators, both the base and the opposition, want to take advantage of the processing of the PEC dos Precatórios to give a message to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The parliamentarians intend to make it clear to the deputy from Alagoas (photo) that the Senate cannot be seen as “stamping” the Chamber’s decisions.

Since the beginning of Lira’s administration, senators have complained that the matters approved by the Chamber are forwarded to the Senate within the deadline of being instituted and without discussion. An example was the proposal for electoral surpluses, approved by the Chamber in early September and which had to be approved in less than two weeks to give time to the 2022 elections.

As we showed in September, this rush has left the Senate president in a tight skirt. After voting on the bill, the senator made a change to the text already voted on in the Senate plenary, precisely to adapt part of the proposal and not forward it to a new vote in the Chamber.

Now, some senators heard by the antagonist defend “give back” and send a substitute text of the PEC dos Precatórios back to the Chamber only in December, so that the House is obliged to accelerate the processing of the proposal in time to pay for the Brazil Aid of R$ 400 next month.