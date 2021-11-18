Senna brand flying car: Embraer to develop a model with the brand of the three-time Formula 1 champion | Innovation

“This partnership also aims to contribute to the evolution of the future of mobility in Brazil and in the world,” said Embraer. Launched by Ayrton Senna in 1992, the brand that bears its surname has already partnered with car and motorcycle assemblers.
“I’m confident this partnership will go a long way toward inspiring new generations to develop the technologies that will transform the future,” said Andre Stein, CEO of EVE.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
There aren’t many technical details yet, but the vehicle will be an eVTOL. This type of “flying car” performs vertically take-off and landing and is an aircraft that resembles a helicopter, but makes less noise and uses more propellers to fly.
- → eVTOL: what is the vehicle that Embraer, Gol and Azul want in the skies of Brazil
Eve-Senna will be powered by electricity and will be able to take off and land vertically — Photo: Embraer
In Brazil, Embraer tests the route
In addition to the new partnership with Senna, Eve works on several fronts for the development of eVTOLs. On November 8, the company started operating a helicopter route in Rio de Janeiro that costs R$99 per passenger. The idea is to test how the operation of “flying cars” would be.
Last month, the company received an order to deliver 100 units of the flying model to the company Avantto. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026.
Flying vehicle inspired by Ayrton Senna — Photo: Embraer
The company also signed an agreement with the company to develop ‘flying cars’ for Scandinavia.
Embraer Eve-Senna — Photo: Embraer
See how the ‘flying kart’ developed by Swedes is like:
‘Flying Kart’? Discover an electric model of R$ 520.00 that has already been purchased by a Brazilian