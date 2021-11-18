Sertanejo Henrique cries when he hears a singer with a voice like Marília’s – Entertainment

The countryman Henrique, who is a partner with Juliano, was moved during a show they performed in Araguaína, in Tocantins. This is because the presentation featured the participation of the singer Clara Garcia, and the artist’s voice is very similar to that of Marília Mendonça, who died at age 26, on the last 5th.

Clara sang some of Marília’s hits, including the song little star, her partnership with Di Paullo & Paulino. After the singer released her voice, accompanied by the audience, Henrique lowered himself into a corner and cried. He was supported by Clara herself.

In the publication’s comments, made on the singer’s Instagram, fans and followers reacted and were also surprised by the similarity between her voice and that of Marília Mendonça. “His voice is identical to Marília’s”, posted a netizen. “No structure to see Henrique crying,” wrote another. “You will soothe our homesickness with your voice! Thank you,” said one more.

Marília Mendonça died at age 26, in the last 5, after plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. The singer traveled for work and would perform across the state. In addition to her, four people died. The plane carrying Marília took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, where she would make a presentation that same night.

