Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up after two years, and manifest themselves

He finished! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced, this Wednesday night (17), that their relationship has come to an end. Through social networks, the singers shared a text, in which they ensured that, despite the end, the love between them remains stronger than ever. The artists had been together for two years and were one of the most beloved couples in the pop world.

The star published a statement signed by both: “We decided to end our romance, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Camila and Shawn took up the relationship in July 2019 and since then they haven’t been apart. Despite the announcement of the termination, both keep the couple records on social media. The last one was a Halloween celebration, for which they dressed up in skulls and honored the “Day of the Dead”.

In a recent interview with “The Late Late Show with James Corden“, Camilla recalled how it all started and that it was, in a way, thanks to a “teaser” from Corden himself. “We were talking about how five years ago you and Shawn were sitting on this couch and I was saying, ‘There’s no way you two can’t be a couple.'” recalled James, mentioning a previous artist’s appearance on the show.

Camila then recalled what happened behind the camera, back in 2015. “I know! And I remember that he (shawn) I was like, ‘I like her, she doesn’t like me.’ And at that time I was, like, completely in love with him and I thought he was the one who wasn’t in love with me. ANDI remember backstage after the interview I was like, ‘Why did you say that? Because you know I like you and you don’t like me.’ It was so stupid, we were sixteen.” Check out:

Throughout their career, Camila and Shawn collaborated on hit songs. The first time was on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015 and, still in 2019, before taking over the relationship, they released together the song “Señorita”, which reached the number 1 spot on Billboard’s “HOT 100” list. . At the VMA of the same year, still not dating, they made a performance beyond feat’s caliente. Watch: