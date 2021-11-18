Sheldon and Howard reunite in spin-off of The Big Bang Theory: Episode to answer series mystery – News Viewed on web

Actor who played Howard in The Big Bang Theory will return as a guest star in the series’ spin-off Young Sheldon.

Just over two years ago, The Big Bang Theory was coming to an end as one of the most successful comedy series on TV and starring a group of very quirky characters. Among the various dynamics that played out between them, the “rancidity” that Sheldon (Jim Parsons) felt in relation to Howard’s (Simon Helberg) profession yielded some of the most frequent jokes, always with the physicist disdaining the engineer.

Now, the reason for this nagging can finally be explained: the spin-off Young Sheldon will bring the characters together again and discoveries as was the beginning of the story between the protagonist and engineering. In the preview released by CBS, which broadcasts the series in the United States, the actors Jim Parsons and Simon Helberg interact in the introduction to the episode where young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) takes his first engineering class with a new teacher.

“Some consider engineering the most important field of study… Ok, that’s enough. Howard, I can’t do this,” says Sheldon’s voice. “You asked me to write an introduction to engineering,” replies Howard’s voice. Then the protagonist makes fun of the profession again. “Yeah, if I wanted a comedy piece, I would have asked Billy Crystal,” he says. Howard then starts narrating on his own and, of course, doesn’t miss the opportunity to remember that he’s already traveled to space.

The episode will also show how it all started in the story between Sheldon and engineering, showing the character, as a child, in his first class at university. In his first dialogue with the teacher, the protagonist wants to give him a mini-lecture, who already demonstrates that he won’t have much patience for that. With few social skills, Sheldon gets the answer completely wrong: “One minute of class and I was already his favorite student”, he narrates.





“We love exploring Sheldon Cooper’s origins every week in Young Sheldon, but it’s even more fun when we’re able to incorporate references to The Big Bang Theory into the stories,” said series creator Steve Molaro, who also spoke about Howard’s appearance in interview with TVLine. In an old episode, a crossover with the original series showed the child versions of the protagonists. Furthermore, the origin of the term “bazinga” was also explained in the spin-off.

The author also revealed that the duo recorded the dialogues by video call. “Working with Simon again to help explain Sheldon’s long-held hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon didn’t miss the trick on their interactions as Sheldon and Howard. Also, the episode features Lance Reddick [da franquia John Wick] as his first engineering professor. It’s absolutely one of our best episodes,” he said.

The reunion takes place in the 7th episode of Season 5 of Young Sheldon, which opens this Thursday (18), in the United States. In Brazil, the spin-off from The Big Bang Theory airs on Warner Channel and the first seasons are available on Globoplay.