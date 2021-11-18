Shopping malls surpass pre-pandemic sales levels – Época Negócios

+



For the first time in a year and a half, the largest operators of shopping malls from Brazil managed to sell more than before the pandemic. Aliansce Sonae, BRalls, Iguatemi and Multiplan they had been registering declines in store sales since the health crisis closed the trade and, later, allowed them to open up little by little.

With the advance of vaccination and the end of restrictions on shopping centers, the picture was reversed. In October, these companies saw sales growth compared to the same month of 2019, in nominal terms. Iguatemi and Multiplan had increases of 15% and 10%, respectively. Aliansce and BRMalls confirmed that there was an increase, but without disclosing data.

“In November, the first weeks of sales were also good,” stated the president of Aliansce Sonae, Rafael Sales, in a meeting with analysts. At the same time, defaults by tenants and vacant spaces in shopping malls are decreasing little by little.

The question that remains now is whether business will remain healthy, amid the worsening Brazilian economy, with rising interest rates and inflation. In the view of businessmen, the expectation is for a very strong performance in sales this year-end, with Black Friday and Christmas. For the next year, there are doubts.

Sales, from Aliansce Sonae, stated that estimating sales performance for 2022 is a “more complex exercise” due to the uncertainties. “We don’t know what the Brazilian economy will be like next year,” he said. But he says he is optimistic, because the worst of the pandemic is behind him, and his network is well-occupied, as well as new channels for online sales. BRMalls president Ruy Kameyama also has a positive outlook. According to him, the recovery in sales was seen in all the regions where it operates, especially in the Midwest and Paraná, regions driven by agribusiness.

“We have noticed that there is a strong interest from shopkeepers to enter malls,” he said, in a teleconference. The expectation, according to him, is to cut discounts on rents and readjust rents to recover part of the revenue.

In the Iguatemi chain, with malls aimed at the A and B classes, sales are forecast to remain strong until mid 2022. This is because its consumers are still limited to travel and must direct a large part of their spending on leisure and shopping for the local market, says the vice president of finance, Cristina Betts.

Iguatemi predicts that the occupancy rate will rise from 90.7% to 93% by the end of the year. For analysts, the recovery movement should continue, although at a different pace. “Low-income malls should recover more slowly than high-income ones, as inflation growth is concentrated in food and merchandise,” said Citi analyst André Mazini, in a report. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.