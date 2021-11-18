singer wanted Latin Grammy for Mistresses

Owner of a Latin Grammy for Best Sertaneja Music Album for her album “Todos os Cantos”, from 2019, Marília Mendonça, who died in a tragic plane crash on November 5, dreamed of another gramophone. The singer was all set to go to Las Vegas, in the United States, where another edition of the awards takes place this Thursday (19th). She competes, alongside Maiara and Maraisa, with the album “Patroas”.

splash he found out that Marília Mendonça had already chosen the look that would go to the event and commented with people closer to the great expectation of seeing an awarded project alongside her friends and musical partners. The excitement also existed on the part of Workshow, the office that manages the singers. They were preparing a surprise to receive the “bosses” in the United States.

However, despite the expectation still with the award, not even Maiara and Maraisa should board for the ceremony in the United States. They, who took over some of Marília Mendonça’s shows – such as the one that happened in Lorena, São Paulo, last weekend – are still fulfilling their schedule of presentations in Brazil and have concerts scheduled in Minas Gerais and São Paulo this week.

searched for splash, the press office of Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa, informed that the idea of ​​a tribute to the singers in the United States actually existed. Workshow intended to publicize, in the same style as the famous Times Square promotions [Nova York], the album “Mistresses” at the airport in Los Angeles. It is not confirmed that the disclosure will follow after the death of Marília Mendonça.

The press office also informed that a Som Livre representative will be at the Latin Grammy and that there is no forecast for the presence of Maiara and Maraisa at the venue. The dispute of “Patroas” for the Best Sertaneja Music Album takes place with “Tempo de Romance”, by Chitãozinho and Xororó, “Daniel em Casa”, by Daniel, “Conquistas”, by Barões da Pisadinha, and “Pra Ouvir no Fone” , by Michel Teló.

If the artists conquer the gramophone, it will be the second Latin Grammy by Marília Mendonça, now posthumous, and the first by the duo Maiara and Maraisa.

The singer Anitta, who will participate in the ceremony, has already announced that she will pay homage to Marília Mendonça.