Singer who has a voice similar to that of Marília Mendonça moves Henrique and Juliano during a concert in Araguaína | Tocantins

The singer from Tocantins Clara Garcia moved the audience and the duo Henrique and Juliano by participating in the sertanejos’ show in Araguaína, last Sunday (14). The woman has a voice very similar to that of Marília Mendonça.

A fan of the singer, Clara was invited to interpret songs by Marília. During the presentation, Henrique cried sitting on stage when he heard her singing ‘estrelinha’ – a song that the queen of suffering sings in partnership with Di Paullo & Paulino.

This Wednesday (17) completes 13 days since the death of the 26-year-old singer. In addition to her, another four people died in a plane crash in rural Caratinga, in eastern Minas Gerais.

At g1, Clara said that she has already heard several comments about the similarity with the artist’s voice.

“They always commented and I was very proud to be compared to the queen of suffering. I’ve been a fan of Marília since she started. I’ve always been very inspired by her, in all aspects. As a singer, as a songwriter,” she said.

Henrique cried when he heard Clara Garcia sing during a concert in Araguaína

Clara Garcia said it was moving to participate in the tribute paid to Marília Mendonça alongside the singer’s intimate friends. “It was a mix of feelings. Too much emotion to be with the boys and be able to honor the person I’m such a fan of. It was very wonderful. And a feeling of gratitude for being able to show the public the affection I have for them”, said.

Also as a tribute, Clara created a song with excerpts from successful songs by Marília Mendonça. (watch below)

The music video was posted on Instagram and has more than 220,000 views and hundreds of comments. “I hear her voice accompanying yours! It’s impossible not to get emotional!”, said a netizen. “Perfect, your voice reminds me so much of hers,” said another.

Tocantins singer Clara Garcia makes music in honor of Marilia Mendonça

In the publication, Clara wrote: “I always dreamed of singing with you, I never thought I would sing to say goodbye to you.”

The song talks about the death, absence and pain of the early loss of Marília Mendonça, aged 26. She and four other people could not resist after a plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais, on September 5th.

The song says: “Hello doorman, I’m calling to say that her absence can’t be overcome. I’m not ready to say goodbye, it’s strange to know you’re not here. Even the lover who had no home cried, love you You left us. I know everyone will miss you. Oh unfaithful fate, but I know your voice is shining in the sky. The private show is different, but your legacy will be honored from now on. ready, but there will always be Marília everywhere”.

The fan says that she wrote the song the day after Marília’s death, but because of the emotion, it took her time to record. “It was a very feeling thing. I communicate a lot through the music, exposing my feelings. That day, on the day of her wake, I needed to get out what I was feeling. I couldn’t record. to cry and it didn’t work”.

The composition mentions several of Marília’s hits, such as “Alô Porteiro”, “Ausência”, “Infiel, “Todo Mundo vai Suffer” and the theme of the great tour ‘Todos os Cantos’ that the singer made in Brazil.

Tributes for Tocantins

Since the singer’s death, family members, artists and fans have paid tribute. Passionate about the music and voice of Marília, 21-year-old Tocantins resident Luan Ferreira da Silva decided to get tattoos on his arms with an excerpt from a song and the symbol of the ‘Todos os Cantos’ tour, which the queen of suffering did for Brazil: “I will remember her forever,” he said.

g1 also told the story of two residents of Palmas who wrote a song for Marília. The composition is by the biomedical doctor Juliana Germano, 36 years old. After the lyrics were ready, a friend of hers created the melody and recorded a video, which was posted on a social network.

Last Friday, Henrique, who is a partner with his brother Juliano, cried while singing a song in honor of his friend Marília Mendonça, during the first show held after the plane crash. The sertanejos performed the song “Flor eo Beija-Flor”. Marília’s participation in the song was shown in a video on the screen.

Last Saturday (6), a team from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) carried out an inspection at the headquarters of the company that owns the plane, in Goiânia. The Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa 6) collected maintenance documents, operational records of the crew and a fuel sample.

The investigation will investigate the causes of the accident that killed the 26-year-old singer from Goiás, on Friday (5) in a plane crash in Carantinga (MG). In addition to her, four other people were on the aircraft and also died.

The singer’s body was buried this Saturday night in the Parque Memorial cemetery, in Goiânia, in a ceremony reserved for family and close friends. The body of Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the singer’s advisor and uncle who also died in the accident, was buried in the same place.