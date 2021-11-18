Solange Gomes cries with Rico Melquiades’ gesture

Solange Gomes gets emotional when she receives a flower from Rico Melquiades. (Image: Playback / Record)

Rich Melquiades staged a moment of emotion during the return to the headquarters of The Farm 2021. The pawn decided to thank Solange Gomes for having been able to participate in the Farmer’s Test, held this Wednesday (17th). He won the activity.

On the way back to the headquarters, before receiving the farmer’s hat, the worker asked for the attention of all participants at the headquarters to pay homage to the former Gugu bath – who, despite having the opportunity to veto him, chose to let him participate of the activity.

“I want to offer this white flower to Sol. She’s the one who let me be a farmer”he said, handing the treat to the former model. Sol was moved by the affection of the confined.

On the internet, Rico and Sol’s fans were thrilled with the moment and many expressed their hopes for the two to become allies within the reality show of record. Until then, the two had been exchanging sparks within the program. their breakup with Dayane Mello, it seems, is bringing them closer.

Solange Gomes is comforted by Rico

After Rico’s victory, Solange Gomes also cried on the proving ground after being questioned by Adriane Galisteu about how it felt to not be saved in the Resta One dynamic. “I’m no one’s priority”, was thrilled.

At this moment, the comedian approached and hugged her. “It’s going to work, you’ll see”, reassured the Alagoas. Galisteus also amended: “Let there be heart here! The presenter is here in a situation…”.

Henry Earring

Henry Earring he is from Bahia, graduated in Social Communication at Unijorge, in Salvador. He has been working in journalism since 2008, passing through the editorials of politics, cities, culture and entertainment in several news portals, local and national. He is a collaborator of the RD1 since 2012, where he was responsible for the editorship of Famosos and author of the column Por Trás da Mídia. He is a number 1 fan of reality shows. Talk bullshit on Twitter (@earring) all day too!