Sony releases full version of trailer reaction

THE Marvel Studios and the Sony Entertainment Pictures released the full reaction video of Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon to the newest trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home. The previously released version did not include the preview display in real time. See the new one below.

Marvel and Sony debuted the new preview at a special face-to-face event at Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, with invitations handed out to just a few fans and reporters. The launch of the trailer was confirmed last Monday by Sony, which also released a new poster for the film, which features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) next to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Raising expectations, was also released a video featuring Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reacting to the new preview.

According to Tom Holland, the new film was thought of as an “end” for his Peter Parker’s narrative, which began in Captain America: Civil War, 2016.



Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.