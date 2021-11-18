Sony sold twice as many PS5 units compared to Xbox Series

Xbox Series S outsold X in “key markets”

the brand PlayStation is already very well consolidated and comfortable on the market since the first generation. As much as Xbox is a younger generation, Microsoft’s console never got ahead in the dispute, coming close on the seventh generation of consoles (Xbox 360/PS3). A new survey by Ampere Analysis, a market research company, shows that they have already been sold 12.8 million PlayStation 5 and 6.7 million Xbox Series so far.

The current generation has already completed a year of life and is going through the worst moment in the electronics industry. Ampere’s estimate is that, by 2024, the PlayStation 5 will reach 67 million units sold. For the Xbox Series, the forecast is for 44 million units. This prediction is a long shot as the industry situation is very uncertain and the prediction for normalization is increasingly pushed forward.

Another interesting fact is that the Xbox Series S outsold Xbox Series X in “key markets”. It is difficult to say about other markets, but here in Brazil it is not difficult to identify that the entry-level Xbox console of the current generation has sold more because it is mainly cheaper, in addition to the lack of Xbox Series X globally. This is also due to the fact that the Xbox game sales focus more on digital and the Series S is a console with that focus. Call of Duty: Vanguard, for example, had 90% of your Xbox sales go digital.

Ampere Analysis says that the PlayStation 4 sales fell faster than they expected and they believe that the phenomenon caused by the PS2, which continued to sell well throughout the PS3 cycle, is not going to happen with the PS4. Of course, the cause of this slowdown in PS4 sales was caused by the PS5, even with the difficulty in finding a console due to the crisis in the semiconductor industry.



As Nintendo is not giving a damn about the console generation periods, the Switch, which was released in 2017, has sold more than 90 million units and with the launch of the OLED Switch, Nintendo intends to make the hybrid console more good years on the market. Big N recently said it will produce 20% fewer consoles by March because of component shortages.

Via: Eurogamer, VGC