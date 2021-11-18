Soybean: High movement in the complex continues this Thursday in…

The upward movement in soybean prices continues this Thursday (18) on the Chicago Board of Trade. Quotes rose from 7.25 to 8.25 points in the most traded contracts, with January worth $12.85 and May at $13.03 per bushel. July also operated above US$ 13.00 and was worth US$ 13.09.

Part of the support for the futures of the grain comes from the sequence of the advance also in the oil and in the soy chaff, which today rises almost 1% in the CBOT. The entire complex remains on the rise, as it remains in high demand.

“The international demand for oil and American logistical problems drive derivatives”, explains Agrinvest Commodities.

Thus, the US weekly sales figures that will be reported by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) this Thursday are highly expected by the market.

All this week, the agency has been bringing out daily announcements of new sales and the information has provided important signals of stronger demand for American products now. Yesterday, the USDA even reported a sale of soy oil to India.

Among the other commodities, pay attention to oil, which is back down this Thursday, even testing levels below US$ 80.00 per barrel on Brent.

Confirmation of the news that China will release its reserves to weigh on prices and try to control, in part, inflation takes effect and after losing 3% yesterday, continues its downward movement. In the US, the same can happen and the market speculates that the Joe Biden government has called for more economies to follow the same path.

See how the market closed this Wednesday: