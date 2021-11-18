SP starts using anti-drone weapon against prison deliveries – News

The state of São Paulo started using equipment that prevents drones from reaching São Paulo prisons carrying cell phones, chargers and drugs, among other items.

The anti-drone system consists of four “weapons” that together cost R$2.8 million to the state government. They have become a tool against this illegal access to prisons, a crime that grew in 2020, when visits were restricted because of the pandemic.

The equipment, weighing around 12 kg, draws attention for its size and shape, which resembles a weapon of large proportions. Prison escort and surveillance agents were trained in August by SAP (Secretary of Penitentiary Administration) in a prison in Greater SP and began to master the use of the new technology.

The equipment, of Australian origin, is capable of intercepting drones at a distance of over a thousand meters. The “weapons” interfere with the data link, causing communication between the criminal and the drone to be interrupted. The operator of the anti-drone system then assumes control of the flying object, being able to return it to its origin – which allows for the identification of offenders. It is even possible to force the drone down or keep it in stationary flight.

The use of this technology in the country is pioneering in São Paulo.

invasions

In 2019, the government of São Paulo recorded 16 occurrences of the presence of drones in prisons and carried out captures on only three occasions, in Franco da Rocha and Suzano. Three drones, 27 cell phones, a charger and five chips were seized that year.

In 2020, there were 158 findings of the presence of drones in prison areas, with the capture in six occurrences. 53 cell phones, 14 chargers, eight USB cables, 20 chips and 94 narcotic packages/tablets (marijuana and synthetic drugs) were seized in prisons in Franco da Rocha and São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater São Paulo, and Mongaguá, on the coast.