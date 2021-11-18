Sport defends 20-year taboo against Bahia in games in Pernambuco for Brasileirão | sport

Sport and Bahia will have this Thursday, at 9 pm, at Arena de Pernambuco, a direct confrontation against relegation to Serie B. And in a more desperate situation, the Leão, penultimate placed, has at least a good record to stick to in search of three more points. And a 20-year taboo to defend.

In games on Pernambuco soil valid for Serie A, the last defeat by Rubro-negro to the Bahia Tricolor occurred in 2001. That year, Leão was even relegated as the last light in the competition.

1 of 1 Maidana celebrates Sport’s goal over Bahia — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Maidana celebrates Sport’s goal over Bahia — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Sport entered the field in this situation. In Ilha do Retiro practically empty for the last round of the first phase, they lost to Bahia by 1-0, goal by top scorer Nonato. The result classified the Esquadrão to the quarterfinals, where he would end up eliminated by São Caetano.

In 2001, Bahia beat Sport 1-0 in Brasileirão

After that game, there were five more matches between the two northeastern giants in Recife, valid for the Brasileirão, with a draw and four victories for Sport in the last four duels. And without the red-black even being leaked in these matches.

The last one took place in January this year, but still valid for the 2020 Brazilian Nationals, also in direct confrontation with the fall. With goals from defender Iago Maidana and midfielder Thiago Neves, Leão won by 2-0. With the result, on that occasion, Sport left the relegation zone.

Thiago Neves decides, Sport defeats Bahia and leaves the Z-4 ​​of Serie A

Also adding the clashes for other competitions (Northeast Cup, South American and Serie B), Bahia’s last victory over Sport in the capital of Pernambuco was in 2010.

Sport 1×1 Bahia – Brazilian 2012

Sport 1×0 Bahia – Brazilian 2014

Sport 1×0 Bahia – 2017 Brazilian

Sport 2×0 Bahia – 2018 Brazilian

Sport 2×0 Bahia – Brazilian 2020

Bahia’s last victory