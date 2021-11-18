Sport x Bahia: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

See the complete table and ranking of Brasileirão

Sport seeks to do the unlikely to avoid relegation, after reaching a 98% risk of falling. The team is coming off three straight defeats and starts the round at a disadvantage, as Grêmio’s victory over Bragantino, last Tuesday, pushed Leão to penultimate place (in 19th), with 30 points.

In the last match, Bahia had their unbeaten run of seven games interrupted, after being defeated by Flamengo, amid refereeing controversies. But the feeling at the club is one of confidence and hope for a positive response tonight, even more after the fans have given demonstrations of support, with a reception to the team at the airport and presence in open training.

Sport – Coach: Gustavo Florentín

The only change in the lineup should be the return of midfielder Gustavo, who served a suspension in the last round for his expulsion against América-MG. The house silver must go in place of Everton Felipe.

The coach even stated that he intends to maintain the structure of the team to face Bahia, so the tendency is for him to repeat the rest of the squad.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison, Hernanes and Gustavo; Paulinho Moccelin and Mikael.

Who is out: Leandro Barcia (thigh pain), Neilton (ankle surgery recovery), João Igor (knee surgery recovery) and Thiago Lopes (Achilles tendon injury). Everaldo is doubtful, as he was recovering from a thigh injury and has yet to return.

Hanging: goalkeeper Mailson, left-back Luciano Juba, defensive midfielder Ronaldo and forwards Paulinho Moccelin and Tréllez.

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

The defeat to Flamengo also left problems for the assembly of Guto Ferreira’s team. Without Matheus Bahia and Rossi, suspended, the coach must play Juninho Capixaba again on the side and change the attack. The one most likely to form the trio facing Gilberto and Raí is Rodallega, but Ronaldo is also fighting for the spot.

Probable lineup: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Patrick, Daniel and Mugni; Raí, Rodallega [Ronaldo] and Gilberto.

Embezzlement: Matheus Bahia and Rossi (suspended); Cirino and Jonas (recovery from injury);

Hanging: Conti, Daniel, Gilberto, Guto Ferreira, Juninho Capixaba, Lucas Araújo and Rodallega.

