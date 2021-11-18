Spotify, Discord and Snapchat fall and let everyone down

Spotify users noticed that streaming music stopped working this Tuesday afternoon (16), for no apparent reason. On social networks, people reported several problems on the biggest platform in the music industry, such as not being able to use the web version and some not even playing directly in the app.

Only songs that have already been downloaded or content accessed frequently seem to be working, if the user needs to search for a song or singer, the platform does not load and an error message appears as if there was no internet.

Many people believed it was a connection problem and restarted the application, some even uninstalled and reinstalled it, but without success.

I turned the wifi on and off thinking it was the Internet, but it was just spotify that went down LOVED — Lety ४ (@lokimackie) November 16, 2021

First discord and then spotify, at least I can hear what I’ve been listening to but the app doesn’t load anything — tired matheus (@MathNeverDead) November 16, 2021

The platform also spoke through the official Twitter account, said it was already aware of the error and said it will keep all users informed about what may have happened to the blackout.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 16, 2021

In addition to Spotify, other popular apps also crashed — such as Discord and Snapcha, which also showed crashes and instability. When trying to access the websites, users were faced with the famous “404 error”, which happens when an email address is not found by the browser.

Some popular games were also hit by the problem. This is the case with Rocket League, Pokémon Go and Apex Legends. The services are slowly being resumed but they still don’t seem to be working in its entirety, as they have some crashes, bugs and in some cases are taking longer than usual to load.

By late afternoon, the problem already seemed to be being fixed. The reason for the widespread failure in several applications and websites is an instability in the Google Cloud, which caused the platforms to crash for a few minutes. Preliminary information indicates that the problem was caused by two failures that occurred in a row within an interval of about 10 minutes, which is very rare, as there are auxiliary systems in various parts of the world that are immediately activated when an error occurs.