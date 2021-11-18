Spotify has a new tool that lets you read song lyrics

Spotify music streaming has launched a new interactive and shareable functionality that allows users to read lyrics while listening to them. The resource will be called Letters.

From this Thursday (18th), the tool will be available around the world for Premium and Free users of the platform.

See how to activate:

In the Spotify mobile app

Click in the “Now Playing” display on a song. While listening, drag the screen button. You’ll see the track’s lyrics being presented in real time as the music plays! To share, just click on the “Share” button at the bottom of the screen that shows the lyrics and finally select the part of the lyrics and which platform you prefer to share.

In the Spotify computer application

In the “Now Playing” part, click on the microphone icon. Ready! You’ll see the track’s lyrics play in real time as the music plays.

In the Spotify TV app