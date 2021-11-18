Spotify has a new tool that lets you read song lyrics

Spotify music streaming has launched a new interactive and shareable functionality that allows users to read lyrics while listening to them. The resource will be called Letters.
From this Thursday (18th), the tool will be available around the world for Premium and Free users of the platform.
See how to activate:
In the Spotify mobile app
- Click in the “Now Playing” display on a song.
- While listening, drag the screen button.
- You’ll see the track’s lyrics being presented in real time as the music plays!
- To share, just click on the “Share” button at the bottom of the screen that shows the lyrics and finally select the part of the lyrics and which platform you prefer to share.
In the Spotify computer application
- In the “Now Playing” part, click on the microphone icon.
- Ready! You’ll see the track’s lyrics play in real time as the music plays.
In the Spotify TV app
- Open a song’s “Now Playing” screen.
- Go to the right corner, on the “Lyrics” button and select if you want to activate the Lyrics.
- Once they are enabled, you will be able to see the lyrics appearing on the “Now Playing” screen.