State leaders of PL announce ‘carte carte’ to Valdemar to affiliate Bolsonaro

BRASÍLIA — After a meeting this Wednesday at the party’s headquarters, in Brasília, PL leaders announced that Valdemar Costa Neto will have a “white card” to negotiate the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro. The president has been demanding fidelity in the states to close a deal and join. The issue has divided the party in recent weeks, especially in northeastern states, where there is potential for alliances with left-wing parties in 2022.

In return, the party can include in its statute a provision that state leaders have autonomy to decide their candidacies and who they will support in the elections, according to deputy Fábio Abreu (PI), an ally of governor Wellington Dias (PT). Deputies linked to the left also asked for some assurance that Valdemar Costa Neto will not remove directors who disagree with the National Executive.

— I find it difficult to think that President Jair Bolsonaro will accept a coalition with the PT at the state level. I find it difficult, but (the meeting) beckoned to it. I’m on hold and I’m still going to assess properly,” said Fábio Abreu.

Senator Wellington Fagundes (MT) said that “it is not prohibited”, but “hardly” will there be support for opponents of Bolsonaro. According to Fagundes, this will only be decided in fact after Bolsonaro signs the membership. According to him, there may be a debate in specific cases.

– The decision is that where President Bolsonaro has the need for support from the PL directly, or even if it is a coalition, indirectly, he will have it – he said.

According to those heard by GLOBO, the tone of the meeting was “informative” on the part of Valdemar. There was no space to discuss regional problems, as these issues were already being discussed over the phone with the chief of the Centrão. The intention was that the meeting would signal to Bolsonaro that the party is at peace.

— The meeting served to talk about the whole of Brazil. All Brazilian states were analyzed and we reached a consensus that President Valdemar has all the party’s authorization to carry out all agreements with President Bolsonaro. On the part of the PL, everything is harmonized and we want to receive President Bolsonaro as soon as possible, so that everyone can organize the campaigns in the states – said Fagundes.

Former senator Magno Malta (PL-ES), who was in Dubai with President Bolsonaro, participated in the meeting and left the venue saying that the conversation provided security for the president to join. In 2022, Malta will try to return to the Senate with the support of Bolsonaro.

— There were conversations, but there were no difficulties, no disagreements, no bickering. There is an alignment that everyone is prepared to receive the president.

“I think he will come.” Both feet are in the party. The meeting was crucial, it was the meeting that should have taken place before – Malta said, saying that today’s meeting provides the security that President Bolsonaro needs.

— The party is going to receive the president and, in order to have him, the right is a carte blanche to Valdemar. The issue is very clear: everyone will make their sacrifice in order to receive the President of the Republic – said Malta. — The PL will not support the PT and the left anywhere — reinforced the former senator.

Valdemar Costa Neto, president of PL, summoned the presidents of the state directorates to talk about the regional scenarios. Local alliances with politicians from the PSB, PT and other left-wing parties generated disagreements regarding Bolsonaro’s entry into the party and caused an affiliation event scheduled for the 22nd to be suspended.

The new affiliation date has not yet been decided, according to Wellington Fagundes.

— The party is giving President Valdemar carte blanche to settle with President Bolsonaro all the edges and possibilities that he has in any corner of Brazil. A very positive meeting. The PL came out united – said senator Jorginho Mello (PL), president of the party’s directory in Santa Catarina.

The Bolañonista senator added that all the states were able to speak, that the “difficulties” will be resolved by the president and that “there will be no coalition” with parties that are not aligned with the president.

— The party unanimously gave a power of attorney for President Valdemar to deal with President Bolsonaro. And everyone will welcome the president with open arms.

— In all the states, Northeast, North, South, East, the party’s support will be for President Bolsonaro and there will be no governors, no senators, who are not aligned with President Bolsonaro’s project.





In Pernambuco, the president of the party is the mayor of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Anderson Ferreira. Rumors that Bolsonaro would impose Tourism Minister Gilson Machado as a candidate for government or the Senate angered Ferreira, who demanded from Valdemar a guarantee of his autonomy in the state.

Ferreira was present at the meeting, as well as federal deputy André Ferreira (PSC), his brother, who should join the PL. André told reporters that support for Bolsonaro on the boards is pacified.

In São Paulo, Bolsonaro’s intention to launch Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas as a candidate generated dissatisfaction on the part of PL president Valdemar Costa Neto. The party had an agreement to support Rodrigo Garcia, deputy governor of João Doria. Garcia’s electoral viability, however, has been questioned internally.

Support for Garcia was one of the points that led to friction with Bolsonaro. The state is a priority for President Jair Bolsonaro as it is the electoral base for his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), the most voted congressman in 2018.

Asked whether the support of the PL to deputy governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), in São Paulo, is threatened, senator Wellington Fagundes said that the chances of endorsement are difficult and that agreements will be reassessed.

— I believe it is becoming very difficult for Rodrigo Garcia to have the support of PL in São Paulo today. The decision is that President Bolsonaro will have the support of the PL in São Paulo with a candidate from his own party or in a coalition.

Even with the possibility of accommodating the interests of politicians more linked to the left, Bolsonaro’s entry into the party is likely to cause some casualties. Licensed deputy Mauricio Quintella, current secretary of Infrastructure of Alagoas and state president of PL, should leave the party, according to allies.

Questioned by GLOBO, Chamber vice president Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), who has been taking a stand in opposition to the Bolsonaro government, said he should talk to Valdemar Costa Neto when he returns from Dubai.

— In politics, the good of the party and our own good must be subordinated to the good of the country. This alone can give reason to exercise the policy. But I don’t want to be too hasty. I will wait to return to Brazil to deal with President Valdemar, who deserves all my respect – he said.

— I only have one certainty: I respect any decision of the party, but I will not be on the platform in Bolsonaro.

Upon leaving the meeting, Anderson Ferreira minimized the friction of the past few days. He said he will participate in an alliance to defeat the current government in the state, an ally of the PT. The mayor avoided commenting on minister Gilson Machado (Tourism), who has the support of Bolsonaro to run for the Senate or the government in the state.

— I’m not familiar with this kind of conversation (about Gilson). I have autonomy in the party, as it was exposed to you.