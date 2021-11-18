State of SP begins this fifth application of booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in adults | São Paulo

the government of São Paulo will start applying from this Thursday (18th) the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in adults. An interval of five months is needed after the complete vaccination course (two doses).

The state will follow the guidance given by the Ministry of Health, which expanded the public that must receive the additional dose for all people over 18 years. Before, the indication was only valid for the elderly, immunosuppressed and health professionals. The federal government also anticipated the application interval from six to five months.

“With the change, 710,000 people across the state of São Paulo will be able to take the additional dose of the vaccine against Covid-19,” said Governor João Doria (PSDB) on Wednesday.

The coordinator of the State Immunization Program, Regiane de Paula, warns that 6 million of people who are already able to receive the booster dose have delayed vaccination in the state.

Among the capitals that have already announced the booster dose for people over 18 are Belo Horizonte, Goiânia, Maceió, Palmas, Salvador and São Luís.

According to data from the Vacinometer updated until 13:00 this Wednesday (17), 75.1 million doses were applied in the state, 37.8 million of which were the first dose; 32.5 million second dose; 1.1 million single-dose vaccines; and 3.6 million booster doses. The equivalent of:

100% of the adult population with one dose

91.6% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule

84.2% of the total population with one dose

72.8% of the total population with a complete vaccination schedule

Calendar in the city of SP

The capital of São Paulo also announced how the booster dose will be applied. Different from the general orientation of the state, the city will follow a staggered scheme:

From this Thursday (18): adults 18 years of age or older who have taken the second dose of the vaccine by April 27 will be able to receive the complementary immunization

From this Friday (19), those who took D2 until the 17th of June will be vaccinated with the booster

On this Thursday, teachers over 40 years old and health professionals who took the second dose five 5 months ago also begin to receive the reinforcement.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, the city has available doses of Pfizer to start vaccinating these groups.

Also according to the secretary, the capital is close to reaching 100% of the adult population with complete vaccination.

“We have already reached 98% of the adult population with the second dose in the capital. And now also the reduction to 21 days for adolescents over 12 years old, we will surely reach, in the next 15/20 days, the total vaccination of adolescents with more than 12 with the 2nd dose of the vaccine.”

The Ministry of Health’s recommendation is for health centers to combine different vaccine technologies, that is, use different vaccines from those previously applied.

In Brazil, four have already been approved and incorporated into the National Immunization Plan (PNI). They are: AstraZeneca (viral vector), CoronaVac (inactivated virus), Janssen (viral vector) and Pfizer (RNA).

The four also had emergency use granted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The federal government also announced that, two months after the first dose, those vaccinated with Janssen will be able to take another application of the same vaccine.

The state of São Paulo is waiting to send doses to define how it will follow new guidelines for the immunizing agent.