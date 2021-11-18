Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – The day will be marked by unemployment insurance claims data and plenty of presentations from members of the . An auction of inflation-linked US Treasuries should point to the outlook for the US. China takes a step forward to resolve one of the biggest messes in its real estate industry and Nvidia is expected to lead US stocks in the opening.

In Brazil, more uncertainties about the fiscal future of the country, with the PEC of the Precatório may be changed and return to the Chamber of Deputies.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, November 18th.

1. Claims for unemployment insurance, auction of US treasury bonds and speeches by Fed members

It’s a busy day for those trying to keep up with the evolution of the Federal Reserve’s thinking on interest rates. The regional presidents of Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Atlanta will speak during the day and will have the opportunity to comment on the highest level of inflation in 30 years and the latest weekly data for , due to be released at 10:30 am.

Analysts expect initial orders to fall to a new post-pandemic low of 260,000. On Wednesday, JPMorgan accompanied Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley in shifting the vision for the next tightening cycle. JPM now forecasts the first interest rate hike in September next year. There may also be more interest than usual on the Treasury’s auction of 10-year inflation-protected notes, as yields on such bonds have fallen near their all-time lows recently.

2. Uncertainty in relation to the PEC of Precatório and the Spending Ceiling in Brazil

After approval in two rounds in the Chamber of Deputies, the proposed amendment to the Constitution that postpones the payment of federal government debts already analyzed by the Justice could have a new outcome in the Senate.

Without consensus so far, some senators want the reform of the PEC. Among the proposals is the removal of precatory orders from the spending ceiling, which was criticized by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, as it would generate fiscal disorganization. The MDB bench wants to promote changes through amendments, in line with what other parties, such as the PSDB, want: to make Auxílio Brasil, which is a transitory program, into permanent, like the successor program, Bolsa Família.

If the changes are made in the Senate, the proposal must go back to the House for consideration again. The PEC dos Precatórios, according to the government, opens up fiscal space to increase the resources of Auxílio Brasil, which started to be paid yesterday. Due to budget constraints, the amount is not what was promised – which would reach R$400. The expectation of the rapporteur, who is also the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), is to vote for the PEC by the 30th.

While criticizing the removal of court orders, the Economy Minister declared that the revision of the ceiling is technically defensible, due to the difference between the rule and the indexes that correct government spending.

3. The China team prepared the rescue of Huarong

China has stepped up its efforts to prevent the slow-motion train wreck in its real estate sector from accelerating.

China Huarong Asset Management, an expert investor in bad debt, will be recapitalized with an injection of up to $6.6 billion from a handful of state-backed financial institutions, including Citic and China Life. This will dilute the direct participation of the Ministry of Finance to less than 50%. It will also sell its 40.53% stake in Huarong Xiangjiang Bank and an 80% stake in Huarong Financial Leasing.

The recapitalization represents further progress in stabilizing the vehicle that holds much of China’s most toxic debt.

4. Stocks to open higher, driven by Nvidia

US equities are expected to open higher later, recovering some of Wednesday’s losses that followed another unsettling batch of retail balance sheets.

At 9 am, they rose 70 points, or 0.20% to 35,937 points, while they rose 0.33% and rose 0.57%.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Nvidia (NASDAQ:) (SA:), whose optimistic outlook for the coming quarters after Wednesday’s close is one of the main reasons for the shift in sentiment. Going in the opposite direction is likely Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:) (SA:), whose supply chain and other input cost issues were very visible in its quarterly report.

THE Intuit (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Advanced Materials lead a much shorter balance sheet on Thursday – and both report late.

5. The falls again with the talk about coordinated release of reserves

Crude oil prices continued to fall after Chinese authorities confirmed they are examining the possibility of a coordinated release of strategic oil reserves to dampen high prices.

At 8:57 am, WTI oil futures were down 0.35% to $77.28 a barrel, while prices declined by 0.31% to $80.03 a barrel.

Prices fell to the lowest level in six weeks overnight, despite US government data showing a surprisingly sharp drop in and last week.