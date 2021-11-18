STF orders the release of a woman who was imprisoned for 100 days on charges of stealing water

by

hands holding a grid

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The diarist’s defense filed a request for habeas corpus in the STF, accepted this Wednesday

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes revoked the arrest of the mother of a five-year-old child who has been detained for just over 100 days in a jail in Minas Gerais on charges of stealing water. The information was confirmed by the Public Defender of Minas Gerais. The case was revealed by BBC News Brasil this Wednesday (11/17).

The decision was signed on Tuesday (16/11), but released this Wednesday. In it, Moraes said that the woman’s stay in jail was not “proportional” and that the detention could be replaced by other measures. The minister emphasized that the crime would not have been committed using violence.

“The nature of the crime charged, practiced without violence or serious threat, combined with the subjective circumstances of the patient (mother of a 5-year-old child according to the birth certificate […]) is indicating that the maintenance of the extreme precautionary measure is not adequate and proportional, and its replacement by various precautionary measures is possible”, stated the minister in the dispatch.

The report told the story of a 34-year-old diarist who has been imprisoned in a penitentiary in Minas Gerais since July this year. She was detained by the Military Police after employees of the Minas Gerais Sanitation Company (Copasa) detected that she and her partner were using public water through a clandestine installation.