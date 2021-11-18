STF orders the release of a woman who was imprisoned for 100 days on charges of stealing water

November 17, 2021 Updated 6 hours ago

Photo caption, The diarist's defense filed a request for habeas corpus in the STF, accepted this Wednesday

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes revoked the arrest of the mother of a five-year-old child who has been detained for just over 100 days in a jail in Minas Gerais on charges of stealing water. The information was confirmed by the Public Defender of Minas Gerais. The case was revealed by BBC News Brasil this Wednesday (11/17).

The decision was signed on Tuesday (16/11), but released this Wednesday. In it, Moraes said that the woman’s stay in jail was not “proportional” and that the detention could be replaced by other measures. The minister emphasized that the crime would not have been committed using violence.

“The nature of the crime charged, practiced without violence or serious threat, combined with the subjective circumstances of the patient (mother of a 5-year-old child according to the birth certificate […]) is indicating that the maintenance of the extreme precautionary measure is not adequate and proportional, and its replacement by various precautionary measures is possible”, stated the minister in the dispatch.

The report told the story of a 34-year-old diarist who has been imprisoned in a penitentiary in Minas Gerais since July this year. She was detained by the Military Police after employees of the Minas Gerais Sanitation Company (Copasa) detected that she and her partner were using public water through a clandestine installation.

Her arrest was discovered during the visit of public defender Alessa Veiga to the prison where the daily worker is being held.

Photo caption, Stolen value was negligible, says public defender

Alessa Veiga said that she received a note from the woman saying that she was in prison and that the son would have stayed with his younger sister, who lived in another city.

In the police report, it was reported that the diarist would have been exalted during the approach to the PM. According to the document, she would have used profanity: ‘you shitty cops, you bums, are going to look for a bad guy’. Also according to the OR, she had tried to attack and spit on a police officer — ended up handcuffed and “placed in checkerboard” (rear compartment of the vehicle). The son watched the scene from the side.

At the police station, the maid denied having spit at the police officer or tried to attack him. He also stated that it was his partner who broke the seal on the water pipe, because the family was unable to pay the bill at the time. “I used the water to cook for my son,” he said.

For the public defender, who filed a request for habeas corpus with the STF, the case of the diarist falls under the principle of insignificance (when the value of the stolen object is so negligible that it does not harm the victim, as in the theft of food, water , scrap and toiletries).

The diarist’s defense had tried two habeas corpus before appealing to the STF, but both the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) and the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) denied the diarist’s release on the grounds that she was a repeat offender and for allegedly disrespecting the police.

Alexandre de Moraes’ decision must be informed to the Minas Gerais region where the case is being processed and only then can the diarist be released.