Still showing a lot of concern with the global supply, Arabica ends with…

Wednesday (17) was marked by a significant appreciation for the Arabica coffee futures market. Prices reached nine-and-a-half-year highs on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US) and closed the session with a 4.57% increase, equivalent to more than 1000 points for the main contract.

March/22 had a high of 1025 points, worth 234.75 cents/lbp, May/22 had a high of 925 points, quoted at 235 cents/lbp, July/22 registered an increase of 975 points, worth 234.95 cents/lbp and september/22 had a high of 960 points, worth 234.85 cents/lbp.

“Concerns about the tighter global supply of coffee led to the purchase of funds for coffee futures and soared prices,” said the analysis by the international website Barchart. The conditions of the coffee sector in Brazil continue to support prices. A more restricted supply next year, increases the sector’s concerns at a time when stronger demand is observed abroad.

Despite the positive scenario for coffee consumption, in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas, José Magalhães – president of Minasul, stated that the sector needs to be aware of new cases of Coronavirus in important consumer centers, such as in Europe, for example. Coffee prices have come from a significant climb in recent months, but according to the President, the scenario remains one of caution and the producer needs to have his feet on the ground at this time.

Prices in this trading session were also supported by the reduction in green coffee stocks in the United States. “The Green Coffee Association (GCA) reported this week that green coffee stocks in the US had fallen by 46,816 bags to 6 million 60 kg bags by the end of October,” adds the analysis by the Reuters news agency.

In Brazil, the domestic market followed and appreciated in some of the main commercialization centers in the country.

Type 6 hard drink bica race had a high of 2.96% in Varginha/MG, traded for R$ 1,390.00, Campos Gerais/MG had a high of 3.57%, worth R$ 1,392.00 and Franca/SP had increase of 3.70%, worth R$ 1,400.00.

The peeled cherry type recorded an increase of 2.86% in Varginha/MG, setting prices at R$ 1,440.00. Guaxupé/MG maintained stability for R$1,424.00, Poços de Caldas/MG maintained it for R$1,425.00 and Patrocínio/MG for R$1,400.00.

