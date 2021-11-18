Stone shares melt 30%: what’s happening?

At BDRs gives stone (STOC31) are melting more than 30% in the B3 (B3SA3) and Nasdaq (STNE) after the company release a bitter balance in the investors’ view.

The means of payment company had adjusted net income of BRL 132.7 in the third quarter, a drop of 53.9% over the result of a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected net income of BRL 193 million for Stone in the period, according to data from Refinitive, from Reuters.

For William Castro Alves, chief strategist and partner at avenue, in accounting terms, the loss reached R$ 1.26 billion.

“What explains this was a negative adjustment in the value of the investment in Interbank (BIDI11), which fell by 40%,” he explains in a published podcast on your LinkedIn account.

Bank of America reiterated its neutral view for shares traded on Nasdaq, with a target price of $59.

“It is important to emphasize that management did not show revenue or cost synergies with the acquisition of Linx, but mentioned that it has improved credit operations and should start testing the product in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first of 2022”, wrote the analysts Mario Pierry, Antonio Ruette and Flavio Yoshida.

The bad balance also contaminates other Brazilian companies in the sector listed on Nasdaq and in Brazil with BDRs, such as PaySeguro (PAGES; PAGS34), which fall by nearly 9%.