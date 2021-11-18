Stone (STOC31) disappoints on costs, profit drops and stocks plummet

When Cielo (CIEL3) swam in the machine market until the middle of the last decade, few thought that the company’s profitability would drop to the point of causing its shares to fall 92% since then. It happened, and one of the pivots of the structural transformation of the segment in Brazil was the stone (STOC31).

With the process of falling interest rates — causing the funding became more affordable — and market opening, Stone came up with a disruptive and cheaper solution to customers.

The success was such that it made the company go public in the United States, reaching exorbitant multiples. But the situation changed course.

High Selic and the amplitude of players The market has pressured the company’s costs, which once again disappointed in its balance sheet.

In the second quarter, the company showed a loss due to a credit operation. In the third quarter, Stone’s net income totaled R$ 132.7 million, a drop of 53.9% compared to the same period last year, according to a balance sheet released last Tuesday (16).

The fear of the company’s performance, added to the perception that the valuation may converge to industry averages, the stock dropped on Wednesday.

At stocks, traded on the Nasdaq, plummeted 33.43% to US$ 20.75. The BDRs (STOC31) followed, dropping 33.43% to R$114.50.

In today’s session alone, the company lost US$ 2.85 billion (R$ 15.76 billion) in market value. What does this third quarter result represent and what to expect going forward?

Performance of Stone, PagSeguro and Cielo shares in the last 12 months

Aggressive sector does not forgive high multiples

In recent years, the machine sector has shown itself to be a real sea of ​​opportunities, but one that drowns those who are not prepared to fight the fierce competition in a healthy way.

In short, due to aggressive competition, it is a segment with pressured margins, which harms the return on invested capital.

By listing itself on Nasdaq, Stone was priced as a technology company. O valuation, therefore, was favorable to the company’s thesis — which seems not to be consistent with the delivery in a different scenario, three years later.

Given the process of reducing global liquidity, pressured by a less accommodative monetary policy, the shares of companies with these characteristics have suffered in recent months, and with Stone it was no different.

Even so, the market does not see downside.

According to information compiled by Refinitive, available on the platform of TradeMap, there are 16 analysts who follow the stocks from the company. The purchase recommendations add up to 11, while five indicate the maintenance of the shares.

The negative reaction to the result of stone weighed on the quotations for the entire sector. Cielo shares fell 3.46%; from Getnet (GETT11), fell 5.77%; while PagSeguro retreated 9.55% on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse).

Quarter photo

(IN MILLIONS) 3Q21 3Q20 VARIATION TOTAL REVENUE BRL 1,469.6 BRL 934.3 +57.3% ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS BRL 358.8 BRL 106.2 +238.9% FINANCIAL EXPENSES BRL 330.7 BRL 64.7 +411.3% PROFIT BRL 132.7 BRL 287.9 -53.9%

Inflated revenue for acquisition and price difficulties

In the third quarter of this year, Stone’s net revenue rose 57.3%, to R$ 1.49 billion. The amount, however, was increased by the numbers of Linx, purchased at the end of last year. This was the first quarter with consolidated balance sheets — without Linx, revenue would have grown 29% in 12 months.

The net profit, which fell by half, does not consider the contribution the company made to Inter (BIDI4). The bank from Minas Gerais carried out a subsequent share offering (follow-on), accompanied by Stone’s investment in the amount of up to R$ 2.5 billion.

In the third trimester, with the fall of Inter’s shares, Stone lost R$1.3 billion in its stake in the finance company. The loss was marked to market.

But the main obstacle for the period, priced in shares on today’s trading session, came from financial expenses, which totaled R$330.7 million (+411.3% in the annual comparison).

In the company’s justification, the biggest problems were related to higher pre-payment volumes, increased interest rates, hindering funding, and increased costs linked to its bond.

The strong cycle of hike in the basic interest rate of the economy (Selic), which went from 2% to 7.75% – and which already sees the double digits -, increased the cost of funding of the company.

The whole world is discussing raising the interest rate. In the United States, for example, the discussion about the elevation returned to the agenda sooner than expected, while monetary stimuli will be eased in the coming months. In practice, it became more expensive to grow.

On the other hand, the take rate, percentage of commission on transactions carried out by Stone, showed pressure. In the segment of small and medium companies (SMEs), the rate dropped from 1.79% in the period between April and June, to 1.67% in the following quarter.

In the case of large companies, the calls key accounts, the rate of stone approaches zero, moving from 0.76% to 0.62% in the quarterly ratio.