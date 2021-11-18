Strong images! PSG player tells how she was ambushed and scared when showing leg after aggression

Kheira Hamraoui was hit with iron bars by hooded men after leaving PSG fraternization

In an interview with the newspaper L’Equipe, granted this Wednesday, to midfielder Kheira Hamraoui, from PSG, showed how his leg was after the mysterious aggression suffered on November 4th, when received blows with iron bars by hooded men after participating in a get-together organized by his club.

In the photos, it is possible to see a gigantic bruise on the thigh, in addition to a huge cut.

Check the image below:

ATTENTION! IMAGES ARE STRONG

In conversation with the newspaper, Hamraoui stated that the events took place when she was arriving home. When they came across a pickup truck, they were blocked. At the same time, two hooded individuals got out of the vehicle and shouted: “Open the doors! Open the doors!‘”.

The athlete, then, was pulled from the vehicle and fell on the asphalt. As she tried to get up, she began to be hit with the iron bars.

Because of the aggressions, Kheira is having to carry out a special physical treatment, in addition to receiving specialized psychological care because of trauma.

The player still had her hands badly injured, as she tried to use them to protect herself from the blows given by the aggressions with the iron bars.

Kheira Hamraoui before PSG vs Chicago Red Stars match Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

On the day of the crime, the PSG player Aminata Diallo was preemptively arrested by the police on suspicion of having ordered the action.

Is it over there testified and claimed innocence. After investigation, she was released and acquitted of all charges.

Now, the police are investigating other aspects to find out who was the mastermind of the crime.

Meanwhile, Kheira is released from her activities at PSG to focus on her physical and psychological recovery.