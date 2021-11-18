Study links coffee and tea to lower risk of stroke and dementia – News

The daily consumption of four to six cups of coffee or tea is associated with a lower incidence of stroke and dementia in healthy individuals between 50 and 74 years, shows a study published on Tuesday (16) in the scientific journal PLoS Medicine.

Scientists at Tianjin University of Medicine in China analyzed information from 365,600 people registered with the UK Biobank — a British database of long-term information on individuals’ health and lifestyle habits.

During the more than ten years they were followed, 5,079 study participants developed dementia and 10,053 experienced at least one stroke.

The article concludes that people who drank two to three cups of coffee or three to five cups of tea a day — or a combination of four to six cups of either — had a lower incidence of stroke or dementia.

Among those who reported drinking between two and three cups of coffee or tea daily, there was a 32% lower risk of stroke (stroke) and 28% lower risk of dementia, compared to those who did not drink either beverage.

Intake of coffee alone or in combination with tea was also associated with a lower risk of post-stroke dementia.

However, the study authors point out that the UK Biobank “reflects a relatively healthy sample relative to the general population, which could restrict the ability to generalize these associations”.

“Although it is possible that the consumption of coffee and tea protects against stroke, dementia and post-stroke dementia, this causality cannot be inferred from the associations”, they emphasize.

Previous studies have shown that moderate daily consumption of coffee (three to five cups) can result in cardiovascular benefits. The same is true with tea.

Caffeine intake, however, should be taken with caution by hypertensive people who have difficulty controlling blood pressure, recommends an article from the Harvard University School of Public Health.

These drinks are rich in antioxidants, flavonoids and substances that help prevent disease.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends taking a maximum of 400 mg of caffeine in a 24-hour period. In practical terms, this represents five cups of brewed coffee or four espressos.

Ideally, there should be a gap of two to two and a half hours between one cup and another. This is how long it takes our body to eliminate caffeine.

Stroke are among the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Every year, about 5 million people lose their lives after a stroke, according to the WHO (World Health Organization). Another 5 million are disabled.

In Brazil, the stroke deaths totaled 102.8 thousand in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Health.